Continue praying from safety of your homes – ZCCB

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced extension of the suspension of all public Church gatherings and communal liturgical celebrations will remain in effect until further notice.

President Edgar Lungu in his address to the nation on COVID-19 on Friday said he had decided that some activities such as places of worship may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations.

Following a backlash, 24 hours later, State House said President Lungu was not directing churches, “rather he is giving those who still want to congregate during this period an option. Those who do not want to do so are free not to go to Church”.

“He, in the first place, did not close any Church but individual churches opted to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, churches are free to open or not to open their places of worship,” said State House. “Generally, in his speech, the President was giving hope in the midst of despair due to the coronavirus.”

But in a memo to the clergy, religious and lay faithful, the Apostolic Nuncio, local ordinaries, Vicars General, Bishops’ secretaries and pastoral coordinators, ZCCB president and Bishop of Chipata Reverend George Lungu said the decision had been reached after a thorough process of consultation within the Church circles and in liaison with relevant stakeholders in the health sector as well as medical professionals.

“Your Graces, my Lord Bishops, the Clergy, Consecrated Men and Women, and our esteemed lay faithful. On behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), I write to announce that the suspension of all public Church gatherings and communal liturgical celebrations will remain in effect until further notice. This decision has been reached after a thorough process of consultation within the Church circles and in liaison with relevant stakeholders in the health sector as well as medical professionals,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said in the meantime, the Church remained desirous of protecting the lives and health of its members and pastoral agents.

“Allow me then to exhort you to religiously and judiciously follow the basic rules of hygiene, especially those of washing your hands with soap regularly and thoroughly; avoiding physical greeting and contact; observing social distancing; avoiding to touch your eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding to spit in public; covering your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing; and wearing masks whenever you are in public,” he said.

“Further, the Bishops’ Conference wishes to applaud the faith, courage and resilience of the doctors, nurses and support staff in the frontline. We assure you of our prayers. We hereby call upon government to prioritise their safety.”

He thanked C&S Investments Ltd and all those who had partnered with ZCCB in the fight against COVID-19 and in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable.

Bishop Lungu called for more donations from like-minded individuals and institutions to help many others who were desperately in need.

“Once more, give heed to the exhortation of St. Paul: ‘We must never get tired of doing good because if we don’t give up the struggle, we shall reap our harvest at the proper time’ (Galatians 6:9). Lastly, we call upon all Catholics to continue praying from the safety of their homes, the domestic Church. Not only that, continue to follow our spiritual programmes on radio, television and other media platforms,” urged Bishop Lungu.