ERB, reduce fuel prices – Kambwili

THE National Democratic Congress is asking the Energy Regulation Board to reduce pump prices to help cushion the social effects of COVID-19.

In a statement by NDC spokesperson Saboi Imboela, party president Chishimba Kambwili said fuel pump price reduction and low crude oil prices world over had become a trending phenomenon which should also benefit Zambians.

He noted that the global oil market prices have reduced following the COVID-19 pandemic encircling economic lockdowns in many countries, coupled with uncertainties within the OPEC agreement.

“…Crude oil prices had reduced by 69 per cent from $69.58 – $21.57 per barrel and the Zambian Kwacha had only depreciated by 30 per cent since December, when the last increment was effected. We also recall vividly that President Edgar Lungu, in December, ordered a 20 per cent, 15 per cent, 10 per cent salary cut from his salary, ministers and high earners in the civil service, respectively, and to channel funds towards reduction of local fuel pump prices in order to cushion harsh economic impact that citizens were experiencing. We hope the directive was not mere rhetoric,” Kambwili said.

He said the NDC believed that those initiatives would help trigger social benefits to the Zambian people.

Kambwili said the nation should have taken advantage of the fall in international crude oil to negotiate for a sustainable contract to safeguard security of supply in the medium term and avoid further economic shocks.

He said inasmuch as the economic fundamentals, in terms of the exchange rate of the kwacha against major convertible currencies was not favourable, the triggering effect to reduce fuel pump prices was that the international crude oil prices, as a variable, reduced well above 2.5 per cent to trigger a reduction, despite the depreciation of the kwacha.

“As a party, we know that the drastic drop that occurred on the side of crude oil at international level should warrant reduction in fuel pump prices, since the oil reduction side has a huge negative mark in full comparison to the depreciation of the Kwacha, which has only depreciated by about 30 per cent and crude oil prices have dropped by 69 per cent since the last increment,” he said.

Kambwili urged the PF government to consider removing fuel levy and suspending import duty on petroleum products to make the commodity cheaper for every Zambian.

He said the cost of doing business was made unbearable without any slight change in the fuel prices.

Kambwili noted that some African countries such as Botswana, Malawi, South Africa, among many others in the southern African region have reduced their fuel pump prices ranging from five per cent to 15 per cent reduction.

“Because of the above, we don’t see any reason why fuel pump prices should still remain high. As NDC, we are appealing to the ruling party to seriously reconsider their ERB’s position and reduce fuel pump prices,” said Kambwili.