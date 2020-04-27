Ex-civil servants refuse to receive benefits through Malipenga’s law firm

A GROUP of 950 former civil servants has written to finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu requesting that their benefits should not be paid through Lusaka lawyer Robson Malipenga’s firm.

In January this year, the Voluntary Separatees Association of Zambia (VSA) sued Malipenga, demanding over K104 million his law firm received on their behalf from the Ministry of Justice.

According to an affidavit in support of summons for inquiry and account filed in the Lusaka High Court on January 9, 2020 by association national chairperson Syachoke Simemeza on behalf of 3,523 others, Malipenga is alleged to have received a total of K104,041,778.91.

The VSA was later split into various groups represented by different law firms.

According to a letter dated March 22, 2020, the group, through their lawyers M Associates stated that they had never received anything from what the government had disbursed so far to Malipenga’s law firm, Robson Malipenga and Company.

The letter which is also copied to Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, permanent secretary for budget and economic affairs, and permanent secretary at Public Service Management Division, explains that the litigants were also members of the Voluntary Separatees Association of Zambia.

“It is on the premise of the foregoing that we request the Office of the Minister of Finance to direct the Compensation Fund Committee of the Ministry of Justice to do the following as a way of ensuring that the intention of government is actualised and reaches the target with regards to the release of K500,000,000 meant for retirees,” the letter reads in part. “To comply with Section 3 of the Compensation Fund Act No. 43 of 2016 by being transparent and fair in the manner of disbursing the benefits of the former civil servants…To conduct a verification exercise (if not yet done) on the movement of beneficiaries from lawyer to lawyer if there are lingering doubts on the authenticity of the instructions to change counsel and halt payment to any advocate until this is done within say 14 days. To ensure that the advocates on record i.e Robson Malipenga and Company do render an account and reconciliatory financial statements of the funds released so far to the Chairperson of the Compensation Fund Committee to give an indication of how much has been paid, how much is owed and to who because only Robson Malipenga and Co. knows who they paid and how much. To ensure that former civil servants that have appointed other lawyers be paid through their dully appointed advocates.”

The group further demanded that Robson Malipenga and Company accounts for the money received since 2013.

“To prepare and furnish the Minister of Finance with a comprehensive report accounting for the disbursement of the retirement benefits to the former civil servants and recommend modalities of achieving closure on this matter to obviate the perpetuation of this impasse ad indefinitum,” the letter states.

“We surmise that this is a matter of utmost urgency and which calls for the immediate intervention by the Minister of Finance who can seek audience with his counterpart at the Ministry of Justice and his team, the Secretary to the Treasury and Permanent Secretary – BEA inter alia to discuss the above issues of national importance. We cannot over-emphasise the plea by our clients that their money should by no means be paid to Messrs Robson Malipenga and Company as that will worsen their preexisting economic troubles caused by their failure to access their funds in the past and which have now been compounded by the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The letter further stated that after President Edgar Lungu announced recently that government would release K500 million to the Public Pensions Fund to help retires amidst the coronavirus pandemic, their clients got worried that they would not receive anything again.

“We write as Counsel for 950 beneficiaries of the said funds (inclusive of but not limited to the protagonist litigant – Mr Simemeza Siachoke) and we are instructed to communicate our clients’ disquiet on the poor handling of these important funds by the recipient advocate namely Mr Robson Malipenga operating as Messrs Robson Malipenga and Company and to request the Minister to direct the Compensation Fund Committee of the Ministry of Justice to be fair and above board in the manner of release of the funds to the beneficiaries through their dully appointed advocates,” stated M Associates.

“This letter will further make the case that the efforts of the President and those of the Minister of Finance to mitigate the negative effects of the Covid 19 pandemic on the former civil servants, will not trickle down if measures are not taken to ensure that there is transparency and accountability on the part of the lawyers that are handling these resources. It is our submission Honourable Minister, with all due respect, that it will neither cut it nor will be enough to say that “we have paid out the funds to the lawyers” and fold hands, if and when the money just ends up lining the pockets of the lawyers.”