MADNESS GRIPS GOVERNMENT…Lungu’s over-hibernates, he’s out of touch with reality – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says President Edgar Lungu’s decision to ease up on church gatherings is careless, risky and dangerous.

“Madness grips PF government. They are now telling us churches need police permit to congregate after realising that they boobed big time yesterday [Friday],” he said. “A confused government cannot successfully wage a war against a formidable foe as the COVID-19. A government where the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing cannot fight this pandemic. This is why I say Mr Lungu over hibernates in the background because when he appears to speak to the public he is way off tangent, out of touch with reality and makes little sense.”

Commenting on President Lungu’s reopening of churches and then supposedly ‘reversing’ his pronouncement after 24 hours, Sejani said being Christians does not mean one must be careless with their decision making.

Sejani warned President Lungu that the jury has already finished its report and is ready to deliver its verdict come August 2021.

He noted that in justifying his decision to start easing up on certain sectors of the economy, President Lungu asked some questions as to where the money will come from to pay civil servants salaries, retirees and FISP if sectors were not open.

President Lungu further asked: “What about the money for social cash transfer?” asked President Lungu. “(E) Where will we find money to buy the much needed drugs for our hospitals? (F) What about debt repayment obligations? (G) What about fuel importations? (H) When and how will the children get back to school? It is now over a month since schools were closed and the children are locked-up in homes. Some of them literally with no modern facilities such as internet. (I) Who will harvest the crops for our national food security? (J) Who will deliver farming inputs? (K) How will we distribute food relief?”

“Well opening churches will not help much in answering the questions posed by Mr Lungu. The answers to these questions lie in the activities of this government. If it were not for rampant theft and corruption in this government money would be there for the activities above,” Sejani argued.

“Bring back the mukula [rosewood] money, the fire tenders and the money for retirees will be found. The reckless borrowing for unproductive ventures means loss of money. When you use borrowed money to buy a Gulf Stream [presidential jet] instead of investing it in mining, tourism and agriculture, when you use it to buy opposition councillors, you use it to pay surrogates campaigning for [Constitution (Amendment)] Bill 10 [of 2019], when you do these unprofitable things do not come back later and ask citizens where the money to service foreign debt will come from. Don’t ask us, we were not there when you were squandering borrowed money. Ask your friends you are eating with. Don’t ask us about Social Cash Transfer money because your government knows what happened to that money.”

He told President Lungu that the jury “is not out trying to find answers to his questions” but that the jury had already finished its report and was ready to deliver its verdict.

“On all the charges above the jury already knows who is the guilty culprit. Sentence will be passed next year in August,” Sejani said.

He stressed that the decision to open up church gatherings at a time when COVID-19 cases were on the rise and were even in compounds was ill advised “to put it politely”.

“We are all Christians and we enjoy fellowship with fellow believers. Being Christians, however, does not mean we must be careless with our decision making, it means we must be responsible Christians who value life,” Sejani said. “This decision by Mr Lungu is careless, risky and dangerous. This decision is putting the lives of our people in harm’s way in a manner that is avoidable. This decision will frustrate the fight against the virus. One wonders what is informing this ill-timed, ill-advised and somewhat reckless decision. Is it informed by science, for example, or is it economics or probably it is informed by cheap populist politics? The makers of this decision must examine their consciences. I personally don’t see any science in this decision and I can’t see any economic consideration either.”

He said fighting the deadly coronavirus had no space for cheap populist decisions.

Sejani said the battle against COVID-19 required strong leadership that would make hard decisions for as long as lives were saved in the end.

“That is why I salute those churches that have advised their members not to rush back to their churches but hold on for a while to see how the emerging trend progresses,” said Sejani. “This stance taken by these churches does not make them less Christians but in fact makes them better and responsible Christians and leaders of their congregations. These Christians want to continue preaching to the living even after the pandemic. To ask communities to flock back to churches at this point in time is to court a catastrophe. The wise will continue staying at home and worship their lord because he is everywhere particularly so in your heart.”