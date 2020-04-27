PF doesn’t value life – Tonga

ZAMBIA is in for it, says Enock Tonga.

The 3rd Liberation Movement president is accusing President Edgar Lungu and his Cabinet of not valuing life; “but only preoccupied by self-centered moves which can be used to best manipulate the mind of a worshipper in the hope of solidifying their grip on power beyond 2021”.

“In all fairness, let God be God and in times like these man on earth needs God like never before. Yes, knowing who God is (God of impossibilities), Zambia needs prayers and the entire world too.

There can never be a best time in one’s life than this one (period of coronavirus) to call upon God or seek God’s face for answers, both in prayer and fasting,” he said. “It’s not debatable that with the coming of coronavirus or COVID-19 human intelligence has failed the world and only God can stop the pandemic. The powerful have been humbled. However, the opening up of places of worship by President Lungu amidst rising cases of COVID-19 is a misplaced priority. With this decision taken by the Head of State, it is very clear that President Lungu and his entire Cabinet do not value life; but only preoccupied by self-centered moves which can be used to best manipulate the mind of a worshipper in the hope of solidifying their grip on power beyond 2021.”

Tonga said the rising COVID-19 cases in the last few days, was an indication enough that Zambia given her very small population, “under the leadership of President Lungu is losing the war against the disease”.

“And that is when President Lungu moves in to encourage congregants to go ahead with their gatherings for worship! We failed to contain three cases in the absence of gatherings in the name of worshipping, how does President Lungu and his entire Cabinet expect Zambia to win the battle against COVID-19 in the shortest possible time when people are permitted to gather in numbers as worshippers?” he asked. “With this kind of pronouncements amidst rising cases of COVID-19, we can firmly deduce from here that President Lungu is only shading crocodile tears in public. How he and his Cabinet pray, to their benefit through the unaccounted for COVID-19 donations and disadvantaging of other political players such as us, that this strenuous COVID-19 period be stretched beyond December of 2021 and see numbers of infections and deaths soar.”

Tonga said while encouraging the worshippers to continue seeking God through prayer and fasting since “God is everywhere” in their various homes or solitary places, Zambia should have fought COVID-19 to zero case first before opening up.

“With the ‘I don’t care attitude’ amongst ourselves as a people in Zambia coupled with the decision to open up the places of worship, Zambia is in for it,” warned Tonga.