Scientific evidence to guide COVID-19 response – Chilufya

ZAMBIA has commissioned research that will provide scientific evidence to guide the country’s response to COVID-19.

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya yesterday said the research would focus on guiding on understanding prevalence, the disease severity and epidemiological modelling to forecast the spread of COVID-19.

Updating the nation on the coronavirus, Dr Chilufya said Zambia’s cumulative cases stood at 89, having recorded two new positive cases on Sunday.

“Yesterday being a Sunday, Zambia did record two new cases of COVID-19, reported out of a total of 184 tests done at the UTH Virology Laboratory and the Tropical Diseases Research Centre Laboratories in Ndola. The two new cases include a 13-year-old child and a 34-year-old man, both of Kafue who are contacts of the other positives we picked earlier,” he said.

He said a new generation of contacts was being tracked.

And Dr Chilufya said verification of the case reported in the Sunday update on the Copperbelt, after quality control processes were completed, had proven that the sample belonged to a case already in admission in Masaiti.

“And this case is a repeat case. Therefore, there is no new positive case on the Copperbelt and we are correcting our statistics,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia stood at 89 with three deaths and 44 active cases – 39 admissions in Lusaka, four on the Copperbelt and one in Kabwe.

He said a team of experts led by the Zambia National Public Health Institute had been sent to offer technical support to strengthen the incident management system, port health and COVID-19 control measures in Nakonde district where “we will be conducting mass screening and contact tracing soon.”

“We are further engaging our colleagues in Tanzania to strengthen cross border collaboration in the COVID-19 response,” Dr Chilufya said. “Further, we have commissioned research that will provide scientific evidence that will guide our response going forward and strategic policy direction. Research will focus on guiding on understanding prevalence, the disease severity and epidemiological modelling to forecast the spread of COVID-19. We will continue the targeted community screening and targeted testing in Lusaka. Today we are still in Makeni area and we will expand to other areas of Lusaka as guided.”

He said even during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, there shall be resilience in the country’s health systems.

“Resilience in our health systems is what we continue to preach so that even as we talk about combating COVID-19 as part of our public health security, routine services continue,” Dr Chilufya said.

“So, all our facilities are still safe to provide those routine services. Do not shy away from our facilities.”

He added that: “as we combat COVID-19, as we speak to public health security as a component of our health systems, we should not forget the legacy goals that we have pitched in our national health strategic plan.”

“As we combat COVID-19, let us remember that we live in a place where we still have other tropical diseases or public health challenges that we should not forget about,” said Dr Chilifya.

“Let us remember that TB and HIV/AIDS are still public health challenges in the country and that as we combat COVID-19, let us remember all our responsibilities in order to avoid contracting HIV/AIDS and getting TB.”