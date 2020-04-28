Another Lusaka man murders teen girlfriend

BARELY a week after police arrested a man of Mtendere for murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, another man has murdered his 19-year-old lover.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Don Bosco Katongo, 23, of Lusaka’s Middle West area is reported to have assaulted Nancy Muchindu after he found her with another man in Middle West compound in Greenroof area around 06:00 hours on Saturday.

“The body of the deceased was found in a one-room house on a mattress with a swollen face,” Katongo explained in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations have indicated that the deceased was assaulted by her boyfriend, who is now the suspect in the case of murder after she was found in the neighborhood with another man,” Katongo stated further.

Katongo said Muchindu’s body was in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect had been arrested and in police custody.