COVID-19 Donations and the bizarre world of theft and corruption

In a democracy, it is healthy for institutions to disagree. Once in a while. But it is highly unusual for the Ministry of Finance to directly contradict the Ministry of Health. The two ministers should not be disagreeing about some things that should be covered by the law and common sense. What just happened last week regarding the COVID-19 donations goes beyond healthy disagreements, between line cabinet ministers. There is something that is not making sense. A thief who steals in the light will steal while it is dark. She who was corrupt before she started receiving COVID-19 donations will be corrupt after receiving the gifts. A people who are not serious about fighting corruption when everything is going well will not be serious to fight corruption when the coronavirus becomes the corruption virus. When we say this, we do not mean ill will to the people claiming that they are working hard to contain the virus. Obviously, they are not working hard to contain the virus, they are instead working hard to line up their pockets and commit more crimes by stealing from the people of Zambia. Or maybe they are busy performing some “corporate social responsibility.”

The Ministry of Finance had a glance at how COVID-19 donations were being handled. The minister got concerned. And so, would I. Who wouldn’t be worried? The Ministry of Health claimed that it was receiving huge donations to fight COVID-19. Basic common sense tells you that the Ministry of Health has no role in “receiving” donations of this kind, except on behalf of the national treasury. It should be the duty of the Minister of Finance, to hold the national purse. And, any money donated to the government of the Republic of Zambia must be accounted for by the one who holds the purse. But before the Finance Minister could wrap his head around what was happening, cheques started flying around with massive Ministry of Health words embedded in them. This caused the Minister of Finance to panic. Who wouldn’t? The Ministry of Health is a ministry funded by the state. It is the Minister of Finance who should account for the money the Ministry of Health is receiving – how could a ministry of health open bank accounts to receive these COVID-19 “donations”? The Ministry of Health cannot open bank accounts of its own.

Further, bank accounts of the Ministry of Health are vetted and approved by the Minister of Finance. Activities in those bank accounts must be those activities approved by the Minister of Finance. But the Minister of Health saw these donations as an opportunity to steal. There are serious allegations that the gentleman minister of health is facing corruption allegations, and he is being investigated for theft and corruption. How in the world did GRZ find him prudent to be the face of receiving this money? He will steal it all.

Corruption is more than just a single act. It is a series of acts. It is a pattern of behaviour. It manifests itself in the ambivalent attitude to state resources. A laissez-faire attitude is what perpetuates corruption. Honourable Bwalya Ng’andu was right. It was time for him to show some teeth and impose upon the Minister of Health some accountability. We understand now that the Minister of Finance has caused to be published correct bank accounts to which these COVID-19 donations can be directed.

This, therefore, brings us to one exciting issue. Apparently, after the “donations” season was opened, parastatal and other state organs equally started to “donate.” The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) joined the bandwagon and donated a Cheque to the “Ministry of Health.” This is bizarre. Like I have stated above, corruption is a series of acts and a pattern of behaviour. ZRA has no capacity nor obligation to “donate” to the state. It does not make sense. Not even the myth of corporate social responsibility should justify such acts. Defending this ZRA donation to the Ministry of Health is as ridiculous as allowing ZRA to “donate” to State House or to State Lodge in the name of corporate social responsibility. Had it been that ZRA was donating to, say, the people gathering at Milenge or Chiwempala market, it would have been justifiable because the donation is going directly to a social grouping. This wholesale donation to the Ministry of Health, brings into question basic administrative manners, without which we will be opening ourselves for a pattern of corruption. When a parastatal claims to donate to the state – it can never be “corporate social responsibility.” It is corruption; or its cousin.

COVID-19 will be defeated. However, we will not defeat corruption if we let the corrupt lead the fight against the corona. I hope our country will learn to tell the difference, though.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.