East water to reconnect disconnected customers

EASTERN Water and Sanitation Company says it will reconnect all disconnected customers as part of its response to the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by EWSC public relations officer Moses Nsunge, the company’s commercial manager, Mukela Simbuwa said the move was part of the company’s response to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Simbuwa said all disconnected customers would be reconnected once they pay a reconnection fee and agree on a flexible payment plan for whatever amount they owe the company.

“We will reach-out to all disconnected customers and encourage them to come back on supply upon paying a reconnection charge and signing a flexible payment plan,” he said.

Simbuwa said the company recognises the importance of water supply during this period and that the company was doing everything possible to ensure that people had easy access to it.

He explained that customers would be reconnected instantly as soon as they pay their reconnection fees without having to pay any amount towards the arrears on the account provided they sign a flexible

payment plan before the reconnection is done.

“We have waived the 75 per cent payment to the amount owing requirement which was initially been demanded before a reconnection was effected,” he said.

Simbuwa encouraged customers to take advantage of this window as it was only going to last for the period of the pandemic.