Lewis Nathan Advocates demands retraction of Mast story

LEWIS Nathan Advocates has written to The Mast demanding a retraction over its story headlined Govt rebukes Mosho’s firm, 3 cops over illegal detention of Chinese”.

In a letter dated April 28, 2020, the law firm called the news article published by The Mast false and misleading.

“Your article is reckless, defamatory, and constitute libel per se. It is apparent from your article, that you published the said article with so much malice because Mr. Lewis Mosho is a Partner in our firm with whom most likely you seem to have issue with,” reads the letter. “This also seems to be the reason why you apparently performed an entirely inadequate investigation to test the veracity of the false and malicious publication.”

Lewis Nathan Advocates said it appeared The Mast was willing to go to great heights using its platform to smear “our reputation irrespective of whether the story has any basis in fact”.

“We wish to explore, subject to time and laws of nature, whether or not you would be willing to install objective Journalism in our jurisdiction without crossing paths with business misfortune,” reads the letter. “We hereby demand that you immediately cease any further publication of this article, remove the same from your website and issue a full and immediate apology within 24 hours failing which you will leave us with no option but to pursue the available actions and remedies.”

According to a government report, Lewis Nathan Advocates is reported to have carried out an illegal operation involving the arrest and detention of nine Chinese at Lusaka’s Chelstone police station.

According to a report submitted to Ministry of Home Affairs permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga by a team of three senior police officers, Lewis Nathan Advocates colluded with some police officers to carry out the operation on April 21, 2020.

The report explains that the officers who carried out the arrest and detention acted against police ethics.

The detained Chinese are Yang Tuan, passport number G5 1171739; Qiao Hongxiang, passport number EA6090952; Wang Zhen, passport number 0010907668; Zhu Hullin, passport number E67446678; and Zhang Miao, passport number EC1018952.

Others are Zhang Chuncui, passport number EE3298803, He Zhihong, passport number EG1566372, and Wang Xu Xunxie whose passport is before the courts of law.

“Following verbal instructions from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs (ISD), the assignment was undertaken by the following officers: Mr. Kasale Tresphord – Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Smoke Kunda – Senior Immigration Officer, Mr. Edward Sichilongo – Immigration Officer,” the report reads in part.

“The Assignment was to follow up a report that Chelstone Police Officers had detained nine (9) Chinese nationals illegally…. According to Mr Chikonde Mutono, Assistant Superintendent, the Officer-In-Charge for Chelstone Police Station, he was informed by his Front Desk Officers that the previous night (21st April, 2020), nine (9) Chinese nationals were brought at the station and detained for money laundering, frauds and illegal stay in the country by Police officers operating from the High Court of Zambia.”

The report further states that the officer-in-charge became suspicious of the operation and decided to find out more from the detained Chinese why they were being detained when there was a directive to lessen the number of inmates in police custody due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“While in the process of finding out the reasons for detention, three Zambia police officers arrived at the station in the company of another gentleman who later identified themselves as:- No. 10781 Chief Inspector Kachinga, Platoon Commander, Mass Media Operations Point; No. 13015, Inspector Matabishi, Driver to the Inspector General of Police, Zambia Police Service Headquarters; No. 45935 Constable Kowani, Mass Media Operation Point; Mr Lukwesa Brian, Administrative officer from Nathan and Lewis Advocates,” the report reads.

The report states that when the three officers were asked for a copy of the High Court order, which empowered them to detain the Chinese nationals, they instead produced a consent order.

The report states further that the officer-in-charge consulted higher authorities after realising that his colleagues had enforced a wrong order to detain people.

“Further, the trio officers told the Officer-In -Charge that they were the ones who had detained the nine (9) Chinese nationals the previous night and they were following up the matter. However, when the three officers were questioned about the High Court Order which was enforced to detain the said Chinese, they produced a Consent Order which was granted by the High Court of Zambia, Kabwe to the parties namely: Youjun Zhuang as 1st Applicant, Wang Qinghai as 2nd Applicant and Kingphar Company Zambia Limited as a Respondent,” the report reads.

“The Consent Order was to place Kingphar Company Zambia Limited under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings and it had no provision to direct the police to arrest any of the parties. After seeing that the officers had enforced a wrong order and contrary to the police good conduct and ethics, the Officer-in-Charge informed his superiors, who later advised him to open an inquiry file for professional [mis]conduct against the three police officers and to turn the detained nine (9) Chinese into State witnesses. He was further advised to extend enquiries to Nathan and Lewis Advocates for colluding with the three officers.”

The report further states that Chelston police recorded statements from the nine Chinese on how they were detained.

The report states that the three police officers were also told to exculpate themselves.

“It is also important to note that there were other thirty six (36) Zambian employees who were found at Kingphar during the illegal operation. The thirty six (36) Zambians were taken to Ash Lodge in Woodlands where they spent the rest of the night and were given three hundred Kwacha cash each the following morning to enable them go to their respective homes regardless of the distance. The transport money was provided by Nathan and Lewis Advocates through Mr Lukwesa Brian,” the report reads.

The report observed, among other things, that the three police officers cheated about their respective stations.

“The operation and the detention of the nine (9) Chinese nationals by the three officers and Nathan and Lewis Advocates was illegal. Chelstone based police officers were not involved in this illegal operation. The three officers involved in the illegal operation cheated that they were from the High Court Police Post when in fact [they] were from other formations,” the report observes.

“There was no Warrant to Arrest issued by the High Court of Zambia but a Consent Order to place Kingphar Company Zambia Limited under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings. Nathan and Lewis Advocates did not follow the right way of engaging police in the operation. The Director for Kingphar, Mr. Wang Xu Xunxie, who was among the nine (9) detained Chinese nationals is a complainant in the criminal matter against Mr. Youjun Zhuang and Wang Qinghai accused of abducting him in 2018. The matter is still in court. The handling of the matter by the Officer-In-Charge Chelstone Police Station was professional.”

The report concludes by recommending a strong warning against Mosho’s law firm against unprocedural engagement with the Zambia Police Service, among others.

“There is need to discipline the three officers for their unprofessional conduct. To warn strongly Nathan and Lewis Advocates to follow the right procedure of engaging Zambia Police in such an operation. The Department of Immigration to scrutinise the nine Chinese nationals regarding their legal stay in the country,” recommends the report.