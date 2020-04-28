Mumba urges caution in unlocking industries

MMD president Nevers Mumba says it may be too early to open some industries during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mumba, a former republican vice-president, said locking and unlocking some industries needed scientific processes based on models in other countries.

On Wednesday, President Edgar Lungu said life has to move on during the COVID-19 and he is looking to open some sectors of the economy during the period.

“Unlocking and locking is a scientific process based on models in other countries, studying the spreading of the disease, bringing down the numbers of infections, the flattening of the curve and when it starts to go down you can open up some areas but I am not sure if we should be talking about unlocking right now. I think it might be too presumptive. I think we need to give it a little time first of all to even see that the interventions that are being put in place are actually sufficient as they are or may be needed to do what we have been proposing by total lockdown in certain and highly populated areas,” he said.

“So our thoughts are that it’s a little bit too early to start talking about unlocking. We first need to know which model government is going to use to arrive at opening up any area, so government can look around and see which sectors cannot be affected by over-crowding, where the is not going to be too much human interaction. I think that can be opened, but anything that continues creating congestion and people coming together I think those have to wait until after we are comfortable that we are out of the danger.”

And Mumba said the Ministry of Health and government were at test to show transparency with donations that were being made towards the COVID-19 fight.

He said Zambians were taking note of the donations being made and hoped officials would be morally strong not to tempt themselves to abuse the resources weather in cash or the materials.

“We are hearing some of the stories that some of the items are ending up in the streets being sold by some people, we hope that is not true. I think that the police should get involved when they hear such we don’t want something to end up being a serious problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Shall be Saved Foundation in conjunction with MMD donated 100 buckets and hand washing soap worth over K20,000 to Kalikiliki residents to combat COVID – 19.

“First of all, as a leader, pastor of the Zambia Shall be Saved Foundation which gives help to vulnerable Zambians across the country, first of all, we are seeking support from the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD (for which I am president), this unity is important when we are faced with such a problem. This disease has no tribe, it does not choose which party you are coming from, this disease is killing everyone, the world has been affected, that’s why I want to thank the leadership in Kalikiliki for giving us opportunity to serve the people,” said Mumba after the donations.