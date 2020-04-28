Silumbe advises women, youths to make sound financial decisions

THE Leadership Movement has advised women and youths in business to make sound financial decisions by saving and investing to avoid unexpected shocks.

Party leader Richard Silumbe said the LM had noted that most people were still ignorant on saving methods.

“Hence the majority are living in poverty while most in communities depend on small businesses and others are have closed to due to coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

“In 2021, as a party once we form government we shall expand Financial Literacy Week to a serious national programme with roadshow across the country. Financial knowledge about saving, investing and insurance if well assimilated should enable people achieve great results in life.”

Dr Silumbe said saving and investing leads to prosperity and personal financial stability that can help people in Lusaka, Kabwe, Ndola among others live better lives even with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Further, as LM we have a plan to increase efforts to educate and increase among children, youth and women on the benefits of financial planning for the betterment of individual well-being,” said Dr Silumbe. “We in the the Leadership Movement we have noted that people fail to plan or are inadequately prepared for key life events, which may cause pressure or stress on household finances and leading to poor choices of financial services.”