The classifications of farmers in Zambia: a personal perspective

The saying ‘ubomba mwibala alya mwibala’ works well for farm workers. If a farm worker is harvesting maize and finds a watermelon in the field, he is free to eat it.

This does not apply to health workers; if a doctor is treating a COVID-19 patient, he has no right whatsoever to carry masks home. I say this with a heavy heart for the health workers that have contracted this deadly pandemic during their work. They are our heroes. Health workers, just like farmers, are essential workers; whether there is an outbreak of a deadly disease like COVID-19, they just have to work. If farmers stay home to wait for the pandemic to be controlled, we will have no food to eat. This reminds me of a time in 2018 when we were having field demos in Kasungu district of Malawi with full knowledge that there was a stray lion in the area; we are essential workers and had to do our work.

Zambia is reported to have over two million small-scale farmers and about four hundred commercial farmers. However, when you look at the public statistics, you will learn that there are about six to eight hundred commercial farmers.

The classification of farmers by the government is based on the number of hectares cultivated. They claim that any farmer who is cultivating an area below five hectares is considered to be a small-scale while between five and twenty hectares is considered an emerging commercial farmer or emergent farmer. Any farmer cultivating in excess of twenty hectares is termed to be a commercial farmer.

There are a lot of factors that need to be considered for one to qualify to be called a commercial farmer. If you consider maize as the main crop, there are certain farmers that cultivate up to hundred hectares of land in which they plant seed which is equivalent to 50 hectares; their seed rate is half of the recommended. Definitely when it comes to harvesting, such farmers will yield less than one for instance, who planted 60 hectares at a seed rate of twenty to twenty-five kilos per hectare. It is for this reason that the classification should not only be based on the area planted or cultivated but the spent as well.

There are some basic calculations that are done every year by the department of agribusiness in the ministry where they determine the gross margins for each crop. For instance, they would calculate that a farmer would need to spend K5,000 to effectively plant and harvest a hectare of maize. That in my view, should be considered when classifying a farmer.

Let us assume that we all agree that any famer cultivating 50 hectares of maize should be classified as a commercial farmer. The next qualifying attribute we should consider is whether that farmer has spent K250,000 in the cultivating of his fields. If he has cultivated 50 hectares by area but has spent K150,000 then he will not qualify to be called a commercial farmer. This, in my view could be the other reason that has contributed to our inherently low yields in our agriculture.

Farmers could be cultivating twenty hectares for instance, but only applying inputs that are enough for five hectares. Such farmers will never improve regardless of how many years they will remain in the business of farming. It is not a secret for instance, that in sub Saharan Africa, we under apply fertilizers in our production. If a parent has six children, he will not continue to buy a 25kg bag of mealie meal which used to be enough for the family in a month when he only had two children.

Another reason we cannot only use area cultivated as a measure of the type of farmer is the enterprise involved in. Take for instance, a tomato farmer cultivating five hectares of the crop every time. The amount of money spent to effectively cultivate tomato might be more than what a farmer will spend to grow twenty hectares of maize. This is also true for the returns; the five-hectare tomato farmer will get three or four times more profits than a maize farmer cultivating 20 hectares.

In one of the articles in the book, ‘A Guide to Agribusiness in Zambia: untapped opportunities’, (accessible at the link:https://www.amazon.com/Guide-Agribusiness-Zambia-Untapped-Opportunities/dp/1796019127), I shared an experience of a tomato farmer who managed to buy a Canter truck and a 2.4D Toyota Hilux after cultivating about five hectares of tomato in the 2004/5 season. This farmer was supplying about 100 boxes of tomato every after three days to Kasumbalesa market. That particular year, the price of tomato was so good because there was short a supply of the commodity on the market.

In the same vein, you would not expect to call a cattle farmer in Namwala that has 5,000 animals to be a small-scale farmer. Therefore, my classification based on my book is that for maize, a farmer cultivating between zero to 10 hectares is a small-scale farmer, 11 to eighty hectares will be an emerging commercial farmer and above 80 hectares will be considered a commercial farmer. That measure will also be based on the amount of seed planted; for instance, in 80ha a farmer should plant a minimum of 1,600kilos or sixty-four by 25kg of maize seed.

You may wish not to agree with me, but that is my perspective based on the current production intensity. Therefore, with this analysis you will realise that Zambia cultivates about 900,000 hectares of maize as opposed to 1.4million ha that we report in our crop surveys. The potential is still huge. This also applies to Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, too.

The author is an Agribusiness Development Consultant. Send comments to: ftembo2001@gmail.com