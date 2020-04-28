There’s confusion in public service – Liomba

SOUTHERN Province permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba says there is a lot of confusion among public workers in the province.

Addressing health workers in Siavonga, Liomba wondered why some civil servants behaved as if they had never been to school.

“Today we have a lot of confusion because some people are failing to draw a line between the civil service and the kaponyas [street vendors] of this world. It is very sad that even the public are failing to distinguish between a civil servant and a marketeer,” he said. “There is no difference in the way some civil servants carry themselves and the way marketeers carry themselves.”

Liomba said there was need for integrity in the way civil servants conducted business on behalf of government as stated in the Public Service Code of Ethics.

“The Green Book which is the Public Code of Ethics states to us the way we should conduct business on behalf of government. So as civil servants we are the image of government,” he said. “Whoever wants to see government first meets front liners and it is through this first impression created by you and me as we interact with the public that they see whether this government is okay or not, just by the way you are conducting business.”

Liomba urged civil servants to be careful in the manner they conducted business so that they did not to dent the image of the government.

“So we expect honest, respect and many other virtues which we all know but alas today it’s the opposite. Why are our civil servants behaving as if they have never been schooled?” he asked. “As if they have never gone to any particular institution to learn how to conduct business on behalf of government! It is a sad affair to see some of you people failing to distinguish between a civil servant and a marketeer at Monday market in Siavonga. There is no difference in the way you carry yourselves as civil servants and those marketeers at Monday market. But we are saying time has come for us now to demonstrate who we are.”

Liomba said he had information that some health personnel working on night shifts were in a habit of abandoning patients in preference to friends that pay them a visit.

“We have received reports that those of you supposed to be on night shifts by 21:00 hours you sneak out leaving the wards unattended to. Now we are saying that why should we keep such people who are not sincere to themselves and to the government which has deployed them to Siavonga? You know yourselves just because someone has come to entertain you then you leave your ward and in your absence a death occurs – a number of things happen here,” he said. “What do you expect us as government to do? To laugh at you? We will not. We will show you the exit, that time has come for us to part company.” Liomba said those that were not ready to work with the government would be shown the exit door so that they go rest because they were tired.

He also expressed disappointment at the dress code of some civil servants in the area.

“There are some of us especially the womenfolk, you will forgive me but it is the fact that the way you come for work, the way you dress leaves much to be desired,” Liomba said. “Some of you come for work in what is known us leggings. I came to know that term during my tour of duty that there is what is known as leggings – I didn’t know. And this is a pair of trousers which is worn by women which is showing all the morphological make up of a human being. And you come to stand before the elderly people, the chiefs, the PSs, the ministers and everybody else you are serving as a professional with that type of attire! Immediately you give them your back they are reading all the…behind you and that is you. Where is integrity?”

He said those that dressed properly were regarded as old fashioned, that they had outlived their usefulness.

“You even say this is our time so let the old fashioned people leave us alone and go their way. But I am saying this is your time notion only applies when you are out of work. Are you getting what I’m saying? It is your time when you are out of work but when you come for work we expect you to dress in the manner befitting a civil servant,” said Liomba. “The terms and conditions of service in the Green Book says you should dress modestly. We are not saying you should always come for work in a suit. It’s not what the book is telling you but it must be a pair of trousers and shirt for a man. If you can afford a necktie the better but you are not compelled. All we want is that you must be smartly dressed.”