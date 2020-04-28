Zambia COVID-19 cases hit 95

STILL counting, six more COVID-19 positive cases have been announced, pushing the tally to 95.

And the Chinese government has handed over to Zambia the first batch of medical supplies including essential personal protective equipment [PPEs] for health staff.

Briefing the nation this morning, health minister Chitalu Chilufya said six new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours from 80 tests conducted on Monday.

He said the cases were picked through community surveillance and contact tracing.

According to Dr Chilufya, two are women and four are men from Emmasdale, Matero and Chelstone.

“The first case is a female health worker who came into contact with a confirmed case from Matero, who is 51 years old and the next one is 23-year-old female from Chipata (compound), Emmasdale who is also a contact to a confirmed case and the third case is a male adult detected through the mass screening that has been conducted in Chipata sub-district,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said the others include a 43-year-old truck driver from Chelstone, other truck drivers aged 48 and 42, who were quarantined at the UNZA facility.

Dr Chilufya said the number of active cases within the facilities was now 50 with 45 in Lusaka, four on the Copperbelt and one in Kabwe.

“All patients are stable and we are retesting those that have been there and we will be announcing discharges in the next few years,” he said.

Dr Chilufya explained that 1,303 persons were screened and tested in Makeni and results would be released.

He said yesterday mass screening was in Madras and Kamwala area.

Dr Chilufya also wished Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who turned 96, many happy returns.

He said Dr Kaunda’s contribution to health and wellness of citizens continued to shine from generation-to-generation.

He said the best gift to Dr Kaunda was to stand in solidarity with health guidelines.

And Chinese Ambassador Li Jie attended the briefing to express solidarity with Zambia’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

He said since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Zambia had maintained very cordial working relationship.

Ambassador Li said when the coronavirus first erupted in China in December 2019, the country received support from its friends worldwide, Zambia included.

He expressed gratitude to the Zambian government over President Edgar Lungu’s letter of sympathy to President Xi Jinping.

Ambassador Li said China had controlled the spreading of the virus with only 26 positive cases being recorded as of Monday.

He said since the outbreak in Zambia, China had paid close attention and were mobilising resources to support Zambia.

Ambassador Li expressed confidence in Zambia attaining victory in the COVID-19 fight.

“We are now carefully thinking and planning on second batch of medical supplies to Zambia …by air cargo. We think the fight against COVID-19 requires solidarity of whole community of the world,” said Ambassador Li.

Dr Chilufya thanked China for the support.