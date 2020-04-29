Chiti pledges efficient tax administration

NEWLY appointed Zambia Revenue Authority board chairperson Bwalya Chiti says he will use his vast experience in team building to guide the board in achieving the vision of the government and the expectations of the people for the country to enhance domestic resource mobilisation through efficient tax administration.

The government has appointed a new board for the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta said in a statement that this was pursuant to the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act Number 321 of the Laws of Zambia.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu named the other appointed individuals as Fredson Yamba [member, representating Ministry of Finance], Andrew Nkunika [Representative Ministry of Justice], Dr Denny Kalyalya [Bank of Zambia representative] ,Gertrude Musyani [Law Association of Zambia representative], Lydia Sibanda [ZACCI representative], Grace Bwanali, member (public) and James Koni member [for Bankers Association of Zambia].

In a congratulatory message to the appointees, Dr Ng’andu said the board needs to strengthen the measures taken by Zambia Revenue Authority in domestic resource mobilisation through enhanced usage of electronic platforms and increased compliance surveillance to curb smuggling and tax related fraud.

He urged the board to ensure the guidelines on tax related measures pronounced by the government on March 27 and April 20 to assist companies and businesses during the COVID-19 period are published and communicated to the public, thoroughly