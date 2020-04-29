IT’S HELL…opposition unite, get Zambians out of PF poisonous fangs – Hamusonde

BEING a chief under the PF leadership has been hell, says chief Hamusonde.

Hamusonde is challenging President Edgar Lungu to tell the nation what he has donated towards the COVID-19 fight.

The traditional leader has also appealed to all opposition leaders to unite and help liberate Zambians from what he described as poisonous PF ‘fangs’.

In interview, Hamusonde of Bweengwa (r), west of Monze, said he and other chiefs perceived to be critical of President Lungu have been living terrible lives.

He said PF leaders have without shame insulted traditional leaders who try to offer checks and balances.

“My and other chiefs’ mistake has been to try and be critical of President Lungu so that he can change for the better in ensuring that poor Zambians received the much needed services in all sectors instead of just a selected few in the corridors of PF leadership. Look at the Presidential jet, what benefit has it had on the people of Chipangali, Ikeleng’i or Shangombo, let alone Lusaka, Kitwe, Ndola, Chipata and Livingstone? None at all,” he said. “My simple analysis of being a chief under the PF, especially under President Lungu has been hell and I know that other traditional leaders feel the same as well because their subjects continue to suffer untold misery. Our subjects are not only those in our villages but also those in urban centres. As long as a young man and woman remains unemployed in Choma, Kalomo, Kabwe, Lufunsa or Kaoma, it pains me as a chief because those are my children and they deserve the best from their governments.”

Hamusonde said Zambians were looking up to opposition leaders to unite under one force and eject the PF from government.

“Zambia already knows who is a reliable force in the opposition who can take on the PF with the support of others,” he said. “So I appeal to all of them through their alliance to amicably decide on the way forward and get Zambians out of the PF poisonous fangs. It pains me to urge people to vote out a government as a chief but if it is for the betterment of Zambians then I feel comforted and not ashamed.”

Hamusonde praised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for giving a donation of various foodstuffs and materials to the government in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the PF should be ashamed that opposition leaders such as Hichilema of the UPND have put aside their political differences with the PF to donate towards COVID-19.

“If I remember clearly, the PF never wanted any donations from the opposition leaders, especially Hakainde Hichilema; he was stopped at one time from donating a genset to a health centre and even food. I also remember propaganda messages that his donations were contaminated with COVID-19. However, I was happy that they (PF) swallowed their pride and allowed HH and other oppositions to donate towards COVID-19,” Hamusonde said.

“But what puzzles me is: what has President Edgar Lungu and his Cabinet donated towards the fight against COVID-19 apart from the PF branded face masks? They get millions in allowances and they stash them aside instead of helping those affected with the virus, especially health workers,” he said.

Hamusonde said the PF Cabinet has not even given a standing ovation, for a minute, to health workers who face daily risks of contracting COVID-19.

“The PF government has put thousands of health workers at risk of infection due to poor governance of the nation’s resources. What a shame…I want to thank the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for a job well done. This is true patriotism and great love for the Zambian people. Zambia needs a million of your type Mr HH and not thieves,” said Hamusonde. “I even wonder if the COVID-19 donations are in safe hands at all looking at the past history of abuse and thefts of the nation’s wealth. May God bless Zambia and liberate it for the best.”