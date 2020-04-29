Kanganja effects demotions, transfers

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja panics and reshuffled his administration mainly in North-Western Province.

A senior police officer at the force headquarters said there is now an increased witch-hunt in the service adding that many more demotions and transfers will follow as 2021 approaches.

“The man (Kanganja) is under heavy PF pressure to make the service deliver the 2021 elections in favour of the PF. After the Head of State cracked the whip on North Western police commissioner Hudson Hamachila over the so-called gold deposits in the area our IG has panicked and is transferring officers and demoting some. We are in great problems as officers,” the senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

According to a memorandum dated April 24, 2020

addressed to seven provincial police commissioners among those demoted include James Banda, then assistant commissioner of police and in-charge of North-Western Province’s criminal division, who has been deployed to general duties and transferred to Northern Province.

The memo signed on Kanganja’s behalf by police deputy director of human resource Nsofwa Butala is addressed to Lusaka, Eastern, North-Western, Luapula, Northern and Southern provinces police chiefs.

Kanganja said the transfers and demotions were with immediate effect.

The memorandum “ORIG-P/S/12/4 of 24/04/2020” informs the six police commissioners that the high command has directed that 11 officers be transferred and appointed as follows:

“(1) 1582 – Mr James Banda Assistant Commissioner of Police – Divisional Criminal Investigating Officer North-Western is reverted to general duties and transferred to Northern Division Headquarters Operations. (2) 1658 – Mr Ezekiel Mtonga, Superintendent Staff Officer I Police Service Headquarters to resume duties and appointed Senior Staff Officer II Police Service Headquarters. (3) 2816 – Mr Lumai Michael, Superintendent Staff Officer II Police Service Headquarters, is transferred to Lusaka Division Headquarters – Operations. (4) 2929 – Mr Juve Zulu, Assistant Superintendent who is acting as Superintendent for Administrative Convenience is appointed Staff Officer II. (5) 2978-Mr Bradley Mweene Assistant Superintendent who is currently acting as Superintendent for administrative convince is appointed Staff Officer II,” it reads in part. “(6) 2449 – Mr Exesaviour Mazuba, Assistant Superintendent Eastern Division Headquarters –Operations, is transferred to Police Service Headquarters as Assistant Staff Officer –Administration.”

Others are Martin Choonga service number 2753, who is assistant superintendent Staff Training Officer for North Western, who has been transferred to Eastern Province to be in-charge of divisional operations.

Sydney Musefwe service number 2996, who is the assistant superintendent and in-charge of Mwinilunga’s Police Station, has been transferred to Southern Province headquarters and will be in-charge of the provinces operations.

“(9) 6890 – woman chief inspector Mutinta Hamaleya who is acting assistant superintendent for administrative convenience at Police Service Headquarters is transferred to Police Service Headquarters Signals. (10) 7304 – Detective Chief Inspector Davies Mwansa, senior criminal investigations officer Mwinilunga Police Station North Western Division is reverted to General Duties and transferred to Western Division headquarters for redeployment under general duties. (11) 10026 – Detective Inspector, Michael Nzala, Crime Intelligence Officer Mwinilunga Police Station North Western Division is reverted to General Duties and transferred to Luapula Division and deployed under general duties. Inform the concerned officers accordingly,” directed Kanganja.