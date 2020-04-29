Lungu doesn’t need to be cruel, ruthless to be tough

There are some politicians, like Edgar Lungu, who think to be a leader you have to be ruthless, cruel and crush those who try to stand in your way “like a tonne of bricks”.
A leader doesn’t need to be cruel, ruthless to be tough.
We need leaders not in love with money but in love with the people; not in love with power but in love with humanity.
And Dr Fred M’membe is right when he says, “Truthfully one cannot be a leader in the true sense of word without caring for the people, without love for the people. For us, the greatest delight in life is the feeling of being near and necessary to people. If I’m going to be a leader I’ve got to be where the people I am leading are. I’ve got to be able to be with them, spend time with them overhearing their truths, and really being able to see and share their pain without it being filtered to me through other people or through tinted windows of automobiles. As we said at Easter, Christ has really taught us what true leadership is, should be, means and should mean. We will do our very best to provide that type of leadership.”
So many of us believe that leaders should be cold, aloof and analytical, or that they should separate their emotions from their work.
Sometimes we also believe that leaders don’t need love, affection and friendship.
How many times have we heard that leadership is not a popularity contest, and that leaders don’t care if they are liked? Or that leaders just want to be respected?
This is nonsense. The single most important factor that differentiates a good leader from a great leader is love for the people.
Politicians, like Edgar, who do not care and are cold hearted or cold blooded are not very successful leaders.
The key to leadership is to lead with love. Leading with love means knowing and caring about what inspires and empowers people. It’s about caring enough to know what is important to them.
Leading with love is the key to leadership success. To lead effectively, you must love the people you are leading.
Che Guevara summed it up very nicely: “We cannot be sure of having something to live for unless we are willing to die for it…Every day people straighten up the hair, why not the heart? …At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love.”
