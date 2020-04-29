Nevers proposes April 28 national day to honour KK

MMD leader Nevers Mumba has proposed to government to declare a Kenneth Kaunda Day on 28th of April to honour him for his contribution to mankind.

Meanwhile, the Zambia National Students Union says students always try to emulate Dr Kaunda’s patriotism, transparency and accountability when it comes to handling national resources.

In his birthday message to Dr Kaunda, Zambia’s independence president, Mumba, a clergyman, said the statesman was at the helm of Zambia’s contribution to mankind’s wellbeing.

He noted that Dr Kaunda not only sacrificed to liberate Zambia but he extended his passion to see the total liberation of Southern Africa.

“We have an icon and a greater than a celebrity amongst us. But Zambians have not fully given honour to the great asset in our founding President. He belongs to the class of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jnr and Nelson Mandela. Zambia has a reason to celebrate the life and gift of Dr Kenneth Kaunda. He should serve as a rallying point in our efforts to unite our nation,” Mumba said.

“Not only did he spearhead the struggle for independence but also played the leading role in re-establishing the multiparty system of government in 1990. After facilitating constitutional changes by amending article four, he sacrificially cut his term of office by two years and called for early elections which he lost.”

Mumba said Dr Kaunda’s greatness was demonstrated in the manner he responsibly handed over power to MMD, which was a rare attribute on the African Continent.

“In the USA they have honoured Martin Luther King Jnr with a national holiday on his birthday on 18th of January. In South Africa, they created a Nelson Mandela day on 18th of July. In India, 2nd of October is a national holiday in honour of Mahatma Gandhi. It is also his birthday,” Mumba said. “Zambia will do well to emulate the three nations by declaring a Kenneth Kaunda Day on 28th of April. A nation that honours its patriarchs carries a blessing with it. We urge government to consider honouring the only remaining hero and patriarch in the class of the other three who have already been honored by their nations.

Happy Birthday Dr Kaunda.”

Remembering Dr Kaunda’s contribution to student activism, ZANASU president Misheck Kakonde said students in Zambia join him in commemorating his 96th birthday by remembering his contribution to working with students to liberate Zambians.

Dr Kaunda celebrated his 96th anniversary on yesterday.

Kakonde said Dr Kaunda not only worked hard to ensure the emancipation through provision of quality free education but was a comrade president whose value of student activism must be noted while he was alive.

“With many of our predecessors who formed the National Union of Northern Rhodesia Students, Dr Kaunda utilised the energy of students to liberate this country until when then the Union was renamed as the National Union of the Zambia Students (NUZS) on 3rd September 1965 and later registered as Zambia National Students Union on 17th November, 1965,” he said.

“We celebrate the fact that Dr Kaunda always valued the student contribution during his presidency and his administration always took the participation of student leaders in national building seriously.”

Kakonde said even though students had been a thorn to Dr Kaunda’s 27-year rule, the students body thanked him for having been very reluctant to closing down institutions of higher learning in those moments.

“You always wanted to pursue engagement and dialogue with the student leadership to end demonstrations. As students, we always try to emulate your patriotism, transparency and accountability when it comes to handling national resources. You led the way to ensure many who worked with you never abused State resources by becoming millionaires after leaving office,” he said. “The major reason we also take time to appreciate your various national efforts to improve Zambia involve also the efforts you put in reforming Zambia’s education system, which was admired by various States for it was practical and we wish for it to continue on such a path. May your day be filled with joy and blessings as you celebrate your 96th birthday, as you look back and see the contribution you made to uplifting the lives of many people through provision of accessible higher education.”