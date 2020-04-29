Why Zambian politicians are more of “average” motivational speakers than transformational leaders?

Aluta continua (let the struggle continue) for a Zambia focused on development results by compulsory institutionalisation of results based management (RBM) approach and monitoring and evaluation (M&E) practice and culture! As Zambians, it seems we are held at ransom by political organisations, yet they get away with failure to deliver to us what is emotionally promised to us during election campaigns. Worse off, we remain vulnerable with no well-defined and independent mechanisms to hold these once treasured leaders to account. It is so bad that even when we establish their failures with evidence within their first year in office, we bury our heads in sand because our only chance to apply punitive measures against these deceitful politicians is in the next election after five years. Unfortunately, this is what our Constitution stipulates. How I wish our Constitution would be repealed to permit cutting off the fingers of such ruthless politicians. Sadly, by the time next elections come, total damage to the country’s welfare would have been done. But surely, WHY is that so oh Lord?

A motivational speaker or inspirational speaker is a speaker who makes speeches intended to motivate or inspire an audience. Such speakers may attempt to challenge or transform their audiences. I further add that to truly motivate and transform people on any subject should be accompanied with empirical evidence on the part of the motivator. So, if you are motivating your grandchild to work hard and pass an examination and yet you are not educated yourself, it makes more sense you outsource evidence to clearly drive your point home. Otherwise, the kid would ask, how far did you go educationally, grannie? In the same manner, you have to work for long years under the tutorage of your farmer-, fisherman- or bricklayer-father to get motivated to accept that career as a lucrative one. Therefore, a good motivational speaker is one who walks the talk. He can speak to us about how to become millionaires through portfolio investment and indeed if he is; she can speak to us about being servant leaders indeed if she is; or how to become great scholars indeed if she is. Otherwise, they are only entertainers using sweet talk to amass public popularity.

My first experience to vote in a national election was in 2001 and as a young enthusiast, I really laid my hands on any accessible political party manifesto and took turns to understand what each political party intended to do for the people of Zambia. With limited use of Internet at the time, I must confess only manifestos of the MMD and the UPND found themselves in my hands. However, manifestos of the then new FDD and PF were only appreciated in flyers and messages of their leaders at rallies and radio programmes. To my utter shock, to date, not much has improved in terms of how our Zambian political party manifestos are structured. Content too has not shifted significantly. They are seriously devoid of clearly stipulated results language. While all the political parties will always say something about what they would do when elected in sectors such as agriculture, water, energy, education, health, gender, youth and women, rural and urban, and so forth, the manifestos remain too general and lack measurement frameworks.

In M&E, any development promise made should be accompanied with a rigorous measurement framework, else it remains a promise hanging in a vacuum. If the doctor tells you that your son’s temperature is very high and he will be admitted for observation, surely a thermometer must be used to establish that claim by the medical officer. Today, you should test positive or negative using measurement instruments before health officials can advise you if you need to get admitted at a COVID-19 center or waved to drive home. Without standardized examination systems as an educational measurement framework in the country, transitioning to the next grade or level by learners would be cosmetic and difficult. The list can go on. My point is, without M&E frameworks articulated and embedded right within political party manifestos and constitutions, Zambia will continue to get raw deals and perpetually sinking in poverty and despair. When I demand M&E frameworks to be articulated in party manifestos, I am not ridiculously saying these should be read in front of rallies and party meetings. Instead, the M&E frameworks and M&E plans contain details of success for a party. Political party M&E frameworks should contain well elaborated theories of Change, which are pathways a particular political organisation has for a better and transformed Zambia.

Because Zambian political party manifestos lack M&E frameworks, it has been hard and in many cases impossible to deliver campaign promises. Our Ruling Parties so far even get lost in their own manifestos and lamentably fell to know where to touch to revive the economy simply because their master plans (manifestos) were vague and obsolete. No M&E frameworks and Theories of Change have been technically developed to help salvage party Visions and Missions in times of economic meltdowns. But the hugest challenge Zambian political parties have today is the lack of leaders and members with know-how and inner belief in the RBM approach. RBM should not be a requirement and preserve of a political party presidential candidate, instead, RBM and M&E culture must be inculcated in party manifestos and constitutions in order to transform political party ideologies. The gaps highlighted above have exposed our Zambian politicians today as being more of average motivational speakers than transformational leaders. Zambia needs political leaders that will seek public office to expound their grand plans for transforming the country while still in opposition. Their manifestos should be holistic blue prints and winning projects for a developmentally transformed Zambia.

Devoid of RBM approach and M&E practice in party operatives, Zambians will continue to be used as door mats and playing grounds for political parties. Leaders of political parties will also continue to be mere average motivational speakers as opposed to being transformational development emancipators. Henceforth, political parties must desire to promise and demonstrate how their promises shall be tracked and measured once elected into public office. As Zambia counts down to the tripartite elections in 2021, how we desire to have Party X with clear and realistic M&E framework demonstrating in completeness how when elected to power will account for their five-year term (2021-2026) in all sectors of our Zambian economy. This for me is the litmus test for a political regime Zambia seeks to vote for in 2021.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm