Zambian-born player joins NFL

ZAMBIAN-BORN John Daka has joined Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League.

Daka would have become the first Zambian-born player to play in the National Football League, had it not been for Howard Mwikuta who featured for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970 pre-season as a placekicker.

According to the Daily News-Record, the former James Madison University defensive end signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lusaka-born Daka signed with the Ravens shortly after the NFL Draft on Saturday.

“This past fall Daka led the FCS in sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (28) while earning second-team All-American honours from the Associated Press,” states the DNR.

“Daka, an Upper Marlboro, Md., native finished fourth in Dukes history with 27.5 sacks for his career.”

According to Wikipedia, Howard Mwikuta was the first player born and raised in Africa to play in the NFL when he featured for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970 pre-season as a placekicker.

Mwikuta (1941–1988) was a Zambian footballer and coach who featured in the first Zambian national team at independence in October 1964. He was named Zambian captain in 1966 and at the end of the season was voted Zambian Sportsman of the Year. Mwikuta was one of the first Zambians to play professional football abroad when he signed for American club Atlanta Chiefs in 1967, together with Emment Kapengwe and Freddie Mwila.