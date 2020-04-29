Zesco loses K1.6m to vandalism

ZESCO Limited says it has lost over K1.6 million to vandalism in the first quarter of this year.

Public relations manager Hazel M Zulu said, in a statement, that Zesco had recorded 261 cases of vandalism in the first quarter of 2020 worth K1,657,267.03.

Zulu said the most vandalised items were transmission towers, transformers and copper cables – overhead service and underground cables.

She said the highest number of incidences were recorded on the Copperbelt, Southern, North-Western and Lusaka provinces.

“As a corporation we are saddened by this development as it is detrimental to the development of the energy sector and the country at large. As you know electrical equipment involves huge amounts of money and investments and any acts of vandalism is retrogressive and takes the corporation and the country backwards,” Zulu said. “We therefore want to send a stern warning to perpetrators of such vices that Zesco will not relent in ensuring that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.”

She reported that Zesco recorded 47 arrests in the period under review.

Zulu said the corporation successfully secured 12 convictions while 41 cases were still active in the courts of law.

“As a Corporation, we remain committed to ensuring that we ‘make it easy for people to live a better life’ as we continue to work vigorously to bring these vile acts to a halt. Our call to the public is to join the fight against vandalism and report any such acts to the police service to ensure that the institution continues to provide sufficient and quality electricity to all its citizens,” said Zulu.