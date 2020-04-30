Avoid wrangles, Foloko urges associations

NATIONAL Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) president Alfred Foloko joined the rest of the country in paying tribute to the Gabon crash heroes.

The entire national team, FAZ delegation and Zambia Airforce crew perished in 1993 when the Buffalo plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon.

Foloko who is also Zambia Judo Federation president was joined by OYDC Zambia chief executive officer Dr Fred Chitangala and Teqball Zambia International Relations director Shukri Esidieg Eljaiedi, said after laying wreaths at the Heroes Acre that the Olympic movement acknowledges the part the fallen heroes played in the development of sport in the country.

He said those in sport should consider emulating the heroes and avoid wrangles.

“It is unfortunate that some sports administrators in some selected sport associations have persisted with in-fighting. We need to ensure that we put this to an end and allow the constitution to take precedence over the matters,” Foloko said. “The issues of running to court over sports issues! I think we are clearly guided, we know the procedures and processes that should be followed.”

He said unity is cardinal in the development of sport in every nation hence the need for administrators to support each other if the country is to continue recording positive results at major competitive games.

And Chitangala said it is sad that the nation is celebrating “these heroes at the time when the country is grappling with the COVID-19” but emphasized on the need for the fallen heroes to be remembered for the passion they had for football.

“All those in the sports development like OYDC and the country at large, we need to remember heroes practically by doing what they dedicated their whole lives to,” he said.

Chitangala said OYDC remains committed to nurture young talented athletes who in turn will become superstars and national heroes.

He said such can only be made possible if more support from the corporate world is given to the multisport facility.

Meanwhile, Eljaiedi said he is happy that his association is part of those that are celebrating the fallen heroes.

He said the team had inspired many sports enthusiasts and nation.

“To remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives for football and the country, and Zambia is basically home, I am happy to be here. The sport and football is my life, that’s why I’m here to remember the heroes,” said Eljaiedi.