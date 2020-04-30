‘Covid’ tax measures commences – Yamba

MINISTRY of Finance has issued seven statutory instruments to facilitate implementation of tax measures aimed at assisting companies and businesses manage their cash flows during the COVID-19 period.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba yesterday said the move follows President Edgar Lungu’s assurance that the government had: “Decided to waive tax penalties and interest on outstanding tax liabilities resulting from the impact of COVID-19 to assist companies and businesses manage their cash flows during this period; and, Extended the list of medical supplies that are not subject to import duty and value added tax for an initial period of six months to expedite the provision of medical related devices needed to support the fight against COVID-19”.

He said the tax measures were being implemented by the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Yamba said finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu on Monday issued Statutory Instrument Number 36 of 2020 – The Value Added Tax (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020.

“Statutory Instrument No. 36 of 2020 shall be read as one with the Value Added Tax Regulations, 2010, the principal regulation (in which regulation 9A has been revoked),” he said. “The Statutory Instrument is aimed at assisting companies and businesses to manage their cash flows during this period by allowing input VAT claim on spare parts, lubricants and stationery.”

On Value Added Tax (Zero Rating), Yamba said Statutory Instrument No. 37 of 2020 shall be read as one with the Value Added (Zero Rating) Order, 2014, the principal order.

“This statutory instrument extends the list of medical supplies that are not subject to value added tax for an initial period of six months to expedite the provision of medical related devices needed to support the fight against COVID-19. Statutory Instrument No. 37 of 2020 is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 and shall stand revoked on 30th September 2020,” he said. “The Customs and Excise (raw Hides Skins) (Export Duty) (Suspension) Order, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 38 of 2020, which suspends export duty payable on crocodile skins to free, is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 but shall cease to have effect on 31st December 2020.”

Yamba said Statutory Instrument No. 39 of 2020, which suspends import duty payable on copper ores and concentrates to free, “is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 but shall cease to have effect on 31st December 2020”.

“The Customs and Excise (Precious Metals) (Export Duty) (Suspension) Order, 2020. Statutory Instrument No. 40 of 2020, which suspends export Customs duty payable on specified precious metals (Regulation 2) to free, is deemed to have come into operation on 30th March 2020 but shall cease to have effect on 31st December 2020,” Yamba said. “The Customs and Excise (Ethyl Alcohol [Ethanol]) (Refunds, Rebates and Remissions) Regulations, 2020. In exercise of the powers contained in section 89 of the Customs and Excise Act, the Minister of Finance, via Statutory Instrument Number 41 of 2020, has made regulations which will be deemed to have come into operation on 1st March 2020 and will provide for suspension of excise duty on ethanol if solely used in the production of alcohol-based sanitisers and medical related commodities. For the avoidance of ambiguity, a manufacturer shall not sell or dispose of the goods on which excise duty has been suspended pursuant to these regulations without the authorisation of the Commissioner General of Zambia Revenue Authority, as long as the authorised user presents supportive information relating to the manufacturing process of the sanitizer.”

He also said Statutory Instrument Number 42 of 2020 suspends customs duty payable on specified medical supplies for an initial period of six months to support the fight against Covid-19. “Statutory Instrument No. 42 of 2020 is deemed to have come into operation on 1st April 2020 and shall stand revoked on 30th September 2020,” said Yamba.