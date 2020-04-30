For how long will Mosho be allowed to abuse the police, courts?

The report that Lewis Mosho’s firm, Lewis Nathan Advocates, carried out an illegal operation involving the arrest and detention of nine Chinese nationals at Lusaka’s Chelstone police station doesn’t surprise us.
This is how Mosho has been abusing the police, the courts and other government institutions since he undertook a political assignment for Edgar Lungu to help destroy The Post.
Consent orders with help of selected judges are his way of dealing.
According to a report submitted to Ministry of Home Affairs permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga by a team of three senior police officers, Lewis Nathan Advocates colluded with some police officers to carry out the operation on April 21, 2020.
“Following verbal instructions from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs (ISD), the assignment was undertaken by the following officers: Mr Kasale Tresphord – Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Smoke Kunda – Senior Immigration Officer, Mr Edward Sichilongo – Immigration Officer,” the report reads in part. “The Assignment was to follow up a report that Chelstone Police Officers had detained nine (9) Chinese nationals illegally… According to Mr Chikonde Mutono Assistant Superintendent, the Officer-In-Charge for Chelstone Police Station, he was informed by his Front Desk Officers that the previous night (21st April, 2020), nine (9) Chinese nationals were brought at the station and detained for money laundering, frauds and illegal stay in the country by police officers operating from the High Court of Zambia…Further, the trio officers told the Officer-In-Charge that they were the ones who had detained the nine (9) Chinese nationals the previous night and they were following up the matter. However, when the three officers were questioned about the High Court Order which was enforced to detain the said Chinese, they produced a Consent Order which was granted by the High Court of Zambia, Kabwe, to the parties namely: Youjun Zhuang as 1st Applicant, Wang Qinghai as 2nd Applicant and Kingphar Company Zambia Limited as a Respondent. The Consent Order was to place Kingphar Company Zambia Limited under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings and it had no provision to direct the police to arrest any of the parties. After seeing that the officers had enforced a wrong order and contrary to the police good conduct and ethics, the Officer-In-Charge informed his superiors, who later advised him to open an enquiry file for professional [mis]conduct against the three police officers and to turn the detained nine (9) Chinese into State witnesses. He was further advised to extend enquiries to Nathan and Lewis Advocates for colluding with the three officers. The operation and the detention of the nine Chinese nationals by the three officers and Nathan and Lewis Advocates was illegal. Chelstone-based police officers were not involved in this illegal operation. The three officers involved in the illegal operation cheated that they were from the High Court Police Post when in fact were from other formations. There was no Warrant to Arrest issued by the High Court of Zambia but a Consent Order to place Kingphar Company Zambia Limited under supervision and commencement of business rescue proceedings. Nathan and Lewis Advocates did not follow the right way of engaging police in the operation. The director for Kingphar Mr Wang Xu Xunxie who was among the nine detained Chinese nationals is a complainant in the criminal matter against Mr Youjun Zhuang and Wang Qinghai accused of abducting him in 2018. The matter is still in court. The handling of the matter by the Officer-In-Charge Chelstone Police Station was professional. There is need to discipline the three officers for their unprofessional conduct. To warn strongly Nathan and Lewis Advocates to follow the right procedure of engaging Zambia Police in such an operation. The Department of Immigration to scrutinise the nine (9) Chinese nationals regarding their legal stay in the country.”
Mosho has been abusing the police and courts since 2016 and got away with it. But for how long will this go on?
