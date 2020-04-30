MICHO WELCOMES FOREIGN QUOTA PLANS

NATIONAL soccer team coach Milutic ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has welcomed the Football Association of Zambia’s move to introduce the foreign quota policy next season.

Micho said every country needs to prioritise national interest.

“Every single country in this planet needs to look for the national interest and FAZ going for a foreign quota [policy], it’s just trying to implement something that is supposed to be the standard in order to give the local talent chance to showcase their talent so that Zambia as a nation, Zambian football, is benefiting,” he said.

“It’s very unfortunate that in opening the situation some of the teams… I’m not a politician to speak about this…Fact of bringing in foreign players – what is the point of having one Zambian team with only one Zambian player on the bench and the rest it’s foreign players? I don’t know about that but people told me, so as a national team coach, I salute that gesture as a move to right direction.”

Micho has noted that most young players have won titles at national team level age groups.

He however observed that those same players have failed to find a place at their respective clubs despite some of the foreign players having questionable skills.

“The same like you want to be coach you need to be certified – you want to play you need to have talent. You want to play in Zambia you need to have a licencing aspect and that licencing aspect is that we need to give space and time to play to our talents because Zambia has challenges like any other country in the world,” Micho said. “One of the challenges are, for example, Under-17 are winning 7-0 in the final COSAFA, Under-20 is winning 3-0 in the finals of COSAFA, and those players are not getting playing chance (in the Super League) where other foreigners with questionable…Here, please understand me properly; foreigners are welcome only if they make significant difference, with quality they are really much welcome.”

He added that the foreign quota policy will allow the league to have competitive players.

“When you have a foreign quota, you will exactly look not to bring anyhow (players) like some other teams did, but you will bring the quality and they will make the significant difference on the one side of the field of play. But on the other side they will help our young players grow in professional stature and status and getting inspired by them giving the best service to Zambian football, especially to the national team where I and all of us have an interest,” said Micho.

“At present we have what we have, which is very unfortunate. Very often we watch many matches following every single player. We are having a situation, we go player-by-player analysing, we see that many foreign players with questionable quality taking places of Zambian players. Foreign players need to serve like anybody in the world, to be of added value, of quality and maturity and seniority.”