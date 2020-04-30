We’re sick, tired of this political stupidity – Mweetwa

SOME PF ministers, I would like to state clearly and categorically, are stupid, charges Cornelius Mweetwa.

The UPND Choma Central member of parliament and party deputy spokesperson was reacting to report that Southern Province members of parliament had boycotted uplifting COVID-19 materials meant for distribution in their constituencies.

Addressing the press in Choma, Southern Province permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba said packaged COVID-19 materials for some Southern Province constituencies were marooned at Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka.

But Mweetwa said it was inconceivable and highly illogical for any reasonable and sensible leader to open their mouths and say UPND members of parliament were boycotting participating in collection and distribution of COVID-19 protective kits.

“That’s the most stupid statement I have heard in so many years. How can anybody logical think that a member of parliament who is elected to represent people, and our people, many of them have no capacity to purchase face masks and now government has some face masks, I am now told that about 500 face masks for almost 300,000 people for Choma Constituency alone. Since we know that they have run down the economy of this country and government has no money, 500 is appreciable and I suspect it is part of the donation from China, which we must appreciate because this coronavirus thing is not something that was budgeted for,” Mweetwa said.

He said one expects that even under the circumstances, people must act with rationality.

“I couldn’t believe when I read in some tabloids that some UPND MPs are boycotting…that is senseless and political stupidity of the highest order. You can’t have ministers sink so low.”

Mweetwa wondered how a sensible minister could claim they communicated with UPND members of parliament but they refused to collect COVID-19 protective materials.

He said no communication either from Ministry of Health, provincial administration to constituency offices indicating the availability of the COVID-19 PPEs that the legislators were supposed to uplift and distribute in constituencies.

He said there was also no personal phone calls to concerned MPs, public statements or communication through Parliament.

“They must have done it to the PF members of parliament and perhaps those surrogates from MMD and other surrogate political parties and if they communicated with some UPND MPs, it must be those surrogates of theirs,” Mweetwa said. “They left out the rest of us. From what I know, once this scandal of Yaluma and his tribal antics, that now reveals and illuminates what PF leadership currently is all about – tribalism, division, corruption. Once they have been caught up in this charade, where the public are asking, ‘why is it that the minister of PF are the ones in their constituencies distributing COVID-19 protective kits? It was at that point when wondered ‘how do we answer this?’ They said let’s say the opposition refused. It is very stupid for any minister to have the audacity to open their mouths like that. I want any minister who said that to hear it from me that it is very stupid of them to have said what they said because this issue is too serious, bordering on life and death.”

Mweetwa said whoever made the statements knew that UPND members of parliament had been very expectant to hear how COVID-19 donations were being distributed.

“Speaking for myself, I have personally phoned the provincial minister (Edify Hamukale) in the last one or two weeks not less than five times and he can’t deny that he has not seen my calls seeking to collaborate over this issue of COVID-19,” Mweetwa said. “So what we have seen is that PF will not stop any anything. For them anything bad presents a political opportunity for them to survive knowing that they are exiting in 2021 because of being crooked, corrupt, violent, intolerant, lacking capacity to deal with economic challenges of the people of Zambia, failing to create jobs for young people, lack of capacity to generate funds to pay retirees and because of their failure to pay council workers and others, including public broadcasters who go months on end without pay. These are the issues that are seeing PF exiting come 2021.”

Mweetwa said in rural areas, it was PF’s failure to deliver inputs on time, conning people out of their maize, which they buy at a low price but resale at exorbitant prices when there is hunger.

He said out of coronavirus, the PF were sighing a lot of relief because it had shifted attention from the gassing they were perpetrators of.

He said on the Copperbelt, people were waiting for coronavirus to end to start the debates on gassing.

“These are the issues that will see PF out,” he said.

“The people have maintained that on their political records, come 2021 PF will have to explain.”

Mweetwa said it was most unfortunate that Southern Province members of parliament and their people were constant targets of abuse by the PF.

“We do not know what offence we have committed. We believe there is an end game to all this rubbish. Just as it was at the time of fighting for independence, and I am told from history, there was a requirement of US$1 million for those who had to go to Lancaster, England to go and negotiate Zambia’s independence. I am told that the people of Southern Province sold their animals to a tune of US$800,000 with a US$200,000 from the rest of the country to make a million dollars. That is how committed we are to the progress and unity of this country. But we do not know what offence we have committed to persistently be the target of stupid political accusations and manoeuvres by people who lack capacity…we are sick and tired of this political stupidity, can it come to an end!” saidMweetwa.

“Whoever comes out of a toilet comes out and points fingers at us, what have we done? Let this nonsense come to an end.” said Mweetwa.