A tribute to workers amidst COVID-19

Today, we observe the most important day for the global proletariat. It is the day the world come together to appreciate the role of the worker – labour.
However, today’s commemoration is being held in silence, indoors – in solitary conditions so to say as the coronavirus continue to ravage humanity.
Who could have thought the entire world would be at a standstill due to an invisible enemy? A pandemic that in a short spell has claimed more lives both in the developed and developing countries. COVID-19 has not only stretched health budgets for both the well-to-do and the least developed, but has continued to inflict a heavy toll on industry. The consequences of which is loss of revenue for companies, regardless the size, but more importantly the pandemic has rendered millions of our people jobless. Although the economic impact of the coronavirus is yet to fully manifest for countries like Zambia, we can safely say no one knows how many companies will survive the raging effects of the disease.
As Dr Fred M’membe notes, “Our country is currently going through unprecedented times, jobs are being lost, working conditions are deteriorating, job insecurity is high, poverty is rapidly increasing. And today, on Labour Day, our people are reminded that they are steering through not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the jobs crisis with inept, greedy and dishonest leadership.”
Indeed, the pandemic has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to global shocks, such as disease or climate disruption.
As UN Secretary-General has urged, “Everything we do during and after this crisis, COVID-19, must be with a strong focus on building more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change, and the many other global challenges we face… As we recover, we must build back better for people and the planet. Work together. And, most importantly, leave no one behind. Together, we can improve health, reduce inequalities and re-energise struggling economies…Isolation is not a solution. No country can succeed alone.”
So as we observe May Day, we pay tribute to our gallant essential workers on the frontline – many have contracted the disease as they battle to serve humanity.
Many are still putting their own lives on the line to treat and protect millions others. Several medical personnel have paid with their lives – we salute them.
It is dark for the worker, but it’s only our workers that can serve us from this pandemic.
It’s a strange May Day, but we observe it in honour of the heroes who had succumbed to the COVID-19 in line of duty and the men and women still dedicating themselves to finding a vaccine.
Today, we observe the most important day for the global proletariat. It is the day the world come together to appreciate the role of the worker – labour.
However, today’s commemoration is being held in silence, indoors – in solitary conditions so to say as the coronavirus continue to ravage humanity.
Who could have thought the entire world would be at a standstill due to an invisible enemy? A pandemic that in a short spell has claimed more lives both in the developed and developing countries. COVID-19 has not only stretched health budgets for both the well-to-do and the least developed, but has continued to inflict a heavy toll on industry. The consequences of which is loss of revenue for companies, regardless the size, but more importantly the pandemic has rendered millions of our people jobless. Although the economic impact of the coronavirus is yet to fully manifest for countries like Zambia, we can safely say no one knows how many companies will survive the raging effects of the disease.
As Dr Fred M’membe notes, “Our country is currently going through unprecedented times, jobs are being lost, working conditions are deteriorating, job insecurity is high, poverty is rapidly increasing. And today, on Labour Day, our people are reminded that they are steering through not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the jobs crisis with inept, greedy and dishonest leadership.”
Indeed, the pandemic has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to global shocks, such as disease or climate disruption.
As UN Secretary-General has urged, “Everything we do during and after this crisis, COVID-19, must be with a strong focus on building more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change, and the many other global challenges we face… As we recover, we must build back better for people and the planet. Work together. And, most importantly, leave no one behind. Together, we can improve health, reduce inequalities and re-energise struggling economies…Isolation is not a solution. No country can succeed alone.”
So as we observe May Day, we pay tribute to our gallant essential workers on the frontline – many have contracted the disease as they battle to serve humanity.
Many are still putting their own lives on the line to treat and protect millions others. Several medical personnel have paid with their lives – we salute them.
It is dark for the worker, but it’s only our workers that can serve us from this pandemic.
It’s a strange May Day, but we observe it in honour of the heroes who had succumbed to the COVID-19 in line of duty and the men and women still dedicating themselves to finding a vaccine.