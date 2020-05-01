Chinese sue Mosho for illegal detention

THE nine Chinese that were detained illegally at the instigation of Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho and his law firm Nathan Lewis Advocates, have sued him and the Attorney General in the Lusaka High Court.

The Chinese have also sued each of the police officers involved and Mosho’s administrative officer, Brian Lukwesa.

The eight Chinese are being represented by lawyers from Reagan Blankfein Gates Legal Practitioners.

On April 28, The Mast published a story resulting from a government report where Lewis Nathan Advocates is reported to have carried out an illegal operation involving the arrest and detention of nine Chinese at Lusaka’s Chelstone police station.

According to a report submitted to Ministry of Home Affairs permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga by a team involving a senior police officer and two immigration officers, Lewis Nathan Advocates colluded with some police officers to carry out the operation on April 21, 2020.

The report explains that the officers who carried out the arrest and detention acted against police ethics. The detained Chinese were Yang Tuan, passport number G5 1171739; Qiao Hongxiang, passport number EA6090952; Wang Zhen, passport number 0010907668; Zhu Hullin, passport number E67446678; and Zhang Miao, passport number EC1018952.

Others are Zhang Chuncui, passport number EE3298803, He Zhihong, passport number EG1566372, and Wang Xu Xunxie whose passport is before the courts of law.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court on Wednesday by Kingphar Zambia Limited director and shareholder Wang Shunxue, Mosho, his administrative officer Lukwesa and the three police officers he used to carry out the illegal operation have been sued in their individual capacities.

Shunxue and eight others have sued the Attorney General as first defendant, Inspector Kachinga, Inspector Matabishi, Constable Nkowani, Lewis Chisanga Mosho and Brian Lukwesa as second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth defendants respectively.

Shunxue submitted that on or about 21st April, 2020, Lukwesa, under the instruction of Mosho who was acting on behalf of his clients Youjun Zhuang and Wang Qinghai, orchestrated the unlawful arrest and detention of the plaintiffs at Chelstone police station in contumelious disregard of their human rights and the law.

He submitted that the three police officers caused to be published the following words: ‘’that the Chinese nationals are being detained for money laundering, frauds and illegal stay in Zambia.’’

Shunxue contended that in their natural and ordinary meaning, the said words and imagery they created were meant and were understood to mean that the plaintiffs were criminals who had entered Zambia illegally and had been engaged in criminal activities, among them money laundering and fraud, for which they were deserving of arrest and deportation, when in fact not.

He submitted that the said words which had been preceded by an illegal arrest and followed, after their publication, with false imprisonment; have had the consequence of seriously injuring the plaintiffs’ reputation, causing them to suffer considerable distress and anxiety.

Shunxue and others contended that the illegal actions included a raid at the business premises and being kept out of their residence by Mosho, his servants, and assignees.

“On 22nd April, 2020, the Officer In Charge for Chelstone Police Station, Assistant Superintendent Mr Chikonde Mutono was indeed informed as per the foregoing by the Front Desk Officers that the previous night (21st April, 2020), nine Chinese nationals were brought and detained at the Chelstone Police station by Chief Inspector Kachinga, Inspector Matabishi, Constable Nkowani for money laundering, fraud and illegal stay in the country by police officers from the High Court for Zambia,” Shunxue submitted. “Due to the fact that there was a directive to lessen the number of inmates in police custody and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Officer-In-Charge became suspicious and decided to question the detained Chinese nationals to find out the reason why they were being detained. While in the process of finding out the reasons for the detention, Chief Inspector Kachinga, Inspector Matabishi, Constable Nkowani accompanied by Mr Lukwesa Brian, arrived at the Chelstone Police station.”

He submitted that on April 23, 2020, Mosho, through his lawyers Lewis Nathan Advocates, wrote a letter to police Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, trying to justify his actions.

Shunxue submitted that even in the same letter, Mosho accused the plaintiffs of various crimes that they had never committed.

He said the said words had the consequences of seriously injuring the plaintiffs, causing them to suffer considerable distress and anxiety.

Shunxue and eight others are claiming “damages for false imprisonment, unlawful detention and distress; exemplary damages; damages for defamation of character; costs arising out of and incidental; any other relief the court may deem fit and just in the circumstances”.

And according to the writ of summons, Mosho and others have been asked to respond within 14 days.