Covid surge is on – Chilufya

ZAMBIA has now recorded 106 coronavirus cases after nine more people tested positive from the 307 tests that were done within 24 hours.

Giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, health minister Chitalu Chilufya said

three of the new cases involved truck drivers.

“Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 out of 307 tests done by our laboratories. The nine new cases include three truck drivers: one from Namibia, one from South Africa, one from Zimbabwe, and one national from Asia who came into the country as a consultant for work,” he said. “The remaining cases include contacts of the cases that we’ve reported before from Chawama and Chipata, and Kanayama [compounds]. We must also report that the 10-year-old child who was admitted at the facility in Kabwe has been discharged after testing sequentially negative twice. This brings the number of recoveries to 55. Therefore, cumulatively, our figures stand at 106 cases of COVID-19, with 55 recoveries. As we speak right now, the number of active cases is 48, with 42 in Lusaka and six on the Copperbelt.”

Dr Chilufya said the surge is on and “we are in the surge phase. And as we increase the testing capacity, we expect to see more numbers, not as a mark of weakness of response but because we will be rooting out all the evidence of community spread, of all positive cases with a view to isolating them and stopping any further spread”. He said such was fundamental to the fight against COVID-19.

“Testing, testing, testing, is key,” said Dr Chilufya. “We therefore will enhance community surveillance in Nakonde, community surveillance in Lusaka, and we will do prevalence studies countrywide… to ensure we do not have community spread entrenching as we treat those who are positive. This is a call to action.”

Worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million people and killed at least 227,000.

In the US, more than one million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, and nearly 61,000 deaths.