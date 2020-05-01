Donors give Zambia K2.7bn for Covid fight

FOUR cooperating partners have committed to giving Zambia a combined total of K2.7 billion towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In his last update to the nation on the effects of the coronavirus on the country’s economy, finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu said government had applied for COVID-19 financial support to, among others, the African Development Bank and the World Bank.

According to Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta, the US and United Kingdom have joined the African Development Bank and the World Bank in providing financial support to the Zambian government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Kandeta said the World Bank has made available US $57.60 million (about K1.05 billion) under its Rapid Response Facility.

He said in addition, the government had applied for a further $20 million (about K372 million) under the Bank’s COVID-19 Fast Track Facility.

“The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed US $37.5 million (Approx. K697.5 million) to COVID-19 as part of the Bank Groups’ COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility. The funds will cater for the purchase of medical equipment, screening of patients, rehabilitation of quarantine facilities and community sensitisation,” Kandeta said. “Further, the AfDB will provide support to high density areas through the provision of hand sanitisers, soap, water bowsers, hand washing facilities and supply of clean and safe water to fight COVID-19. The AfDB will augment these resources with the Fifteenth Africa Development Fund [ADF-Programme resources and the unutilised component of the Fifteenth Africa Development Fund [ADF-15] Programme.”

He said the AfDB would also provide food security packs for approximately 200,000 households in the event of the situation escalating.

Kandeta said additionally, the UK had pledged support towards upscaling social cash transfer under its GDP 30 million British Pounds (about K705 million) social cash transfer grant assistance.

The UK has pledged to frontload its support in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the vulnerable are cushioned.

Kandeta said the US government had approved a grant of $14.5 million (about K270 million) towards the same cause.

He said the funding was an addition to the technical support that the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) was providing to the Ministry of Health and the Zambia National Public Health Institute.

He said the US technical support would involve preparedness and response training, assistance on emergency operations, laboratory operations and screening, and training of field epidemiologists.

And Dr Ng’andu expressed gratitude

for the financial support from the four cooperating partners.

He said the support was also an affirmation of the seriousness the government had attached to the coronavirus fight.

Dr Ng’andu said the government would continue assessing the situation and implement appropriate measures as the COVID-19 situation evolved.

He said the Ministry of Finance would regularly inform the public on the progress of the intervening measures as they got implemented.