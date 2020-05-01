Don’t travel to Lusaka, Nakonde – Chilufya

A THREE-month-old baby that tested positive to COVID-19 is in a critical condition, health minister Chitalu Chilufya has revealed.

And Dr Chilufya said government has started mandatory quarantine at the Nakonde border in Northern Province, as COVID-19 cases hit 109.

Giving his daily update on the pandemic, Dr Chilufya said the baby had pneumonia and was later found with the coronavirus after a test.

‘’We have, among these 32 patients, a three-month-old baby who was admitted through UTH for pneumonia and was swabbed as per protocol. He is the one who is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, and is the one who is unstable; and is surviving on oxygen,’’ he said yesterday

“Out of the 487 tests that we conducted in Lusaka, three were recorded as positive tests. And this involves a 55-year-old driver who traveled from Tanzania and entered Zambia through Nakonde on the 26th of April, and was quarantined in Ndola. He developed symptoms and was presented to the clinic where he was swabbed and was found positive; and is now admitted to Masaiti. The second test involves a 36-year-old man who came in contact with an old case in Lusaka. And the third test is a 13-year-old young girl from Mutendere who has been swabbed by the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital team.”

He said all the three are not only admitted to isolation facilities, but were also having all their contacts being traced.

Dr Chilufya said out of the 19 cases that had been discharged nine were health workers.

“In the last 24 hours, 19 patients have been discharged from the isolation facilities under COVID-19. We have recorded 19 recoveries; so, 19 patients have been discharged. And this brings the total number of recoveries to 74,” he said.

And Dr Chilufya said government had reinforced health security checks at Nakonde border.

“Nakonde operation is being enhanced. We have heightened port health services in Nakonde. We’ve reinforced the team in Nakonde with the technical team from the Zambia National Public Health Institute. And a number of port health staff have been deployed to reinforce surveillance,” said Dr Chilufya.

“Furthermore, mass screening and testing has commenced in Nakonde, and will be heightened within the next few days. Another key thing that has happened in Nakonde is that we have now identified a bigger place for quarantine. This means that for those of you who will be coming back from Tanzania through Nakonde border you will be mandatorily quarantined in Nakonde for 14 days before you are admitted into Lusaka, or the Copperbelt or indeed any other destination that you are headed to. That 14 days mandatory quarantine period will involve monitoring you for symptoms and signs, it will also involve testing you.”