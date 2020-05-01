FNB offers relief to customers affected by COVID-19

FIRST National Bank (FNB) has started offering cash flow relief to individual and commercial customers that have been hit by the coronavirus effects.

Announcing the reliefs, FNB chief executive officer Leonard Haynes said interventions might include rescheduling repayments or payment holidays.

He said the bank started implementing the decision yesterday, and would not charge any fees for such relief.

“We are cognisant of the challenges faced by our customers whose businesses and livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to be able to support our customers in this way and will continue to look for more opportunities to assist them to navigate through this period of uncertainty,” Haynes said in a statement. “FNB is offering cash flow relief to qualifying individual and commercial customers whose finances have been impacted by the COVID-19. The FNB Zambia cash-flow relief measures will become available today 30th April 2020, for customers who hold loan products with us. We would like to assure our customers that in addition to this, we are putting in place the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers, staff and vendors during this time. We also continue to reinforce our capacity to provide uninterrupted essential banking services which allow customers to do their everyday banking through our innovative digital channels and branches.”

Haynes said the relief would be considered for both individual and commercial customers with a proven track record of honouring their payments before the COVID-19 outbreak.