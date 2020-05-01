Minister sues Walamo Radio for slander

PRESIDENTIAL Affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe has sued Walamo Radio limited and a Mpulungu resident, Victor Sinkala, seeking damages for slander and libel for alleging that he stole Constituency Development Funds.

Sikazwe, who is Mpulungu member of parliament, is seeking an injunction to restrain Walamo Radio and Sinkala from repeating the alleged defamatory statements until final determination of the matter.

He wants the Lusaka High Court to compel Walamo Radio limited and Sinkala to award him damages for slander and libel as well as aggravated and exemplary damages for the same, interest on any sums awarded from the date of writ to the date of full settlement and any other reliefs plus costs for the proceedings in the matter.

In his statement of claim, Sikazwe said on or about April 21, 2020, Walamo Radio limited and Sinkala, with contumelious disregard of his reputation or professional standing, uttered and caused to be published during the13:00 hours news brief programme that he stole Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and bought himself a Hino truck and other vehicles parked by the taxi rank, among other allegations.

Sikazwe stated that the defendants have since the first airing of the slanderous audio continued to play the audio bit in English and local Zambian languages.

He stated that the said audio was in circulation on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, which have a wide readership and were accessible to millions of Zambians living locally and abroad.

Sikazwe said the defendants have no intention or desire to stop defaming him and causing his reputation to be ridiculed and questioned by the public and the government he serves.

He contended that following the release of the audio recording by the defendants, he has been insulted, harassed and threats by the Mpulungu residents and members of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

“That the defendants continue to defame me, which defamation has extended to other parties in the general public and has since caused damage to my reputation over falsehoods that have not been substantiated,” Sikazwe said.

“The defendants communicated and published the words complained of with full knowledge that they were slanderous and libelous, with less regard as to whether or not they were true, slanderous and libelous.”

Sikazwe stated that the defendants continued publishing falsehoods without giving him an opportunity to refute the said falsehoods.

” The defendant caused to be published the words complained of for the purposes of brining the plaintiff into ridicule and to the detriment of his reputation and the material losses that he would suffer in his professional and social life,” Sikazwe stated.

He stated that the words complained of by way of innuendo meant and ere understood to mean that he is corrupt.

Sikazwe further lamented that the words complained of were false and untrue and that at no time did he abuse CDF funds.