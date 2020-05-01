NKANA DISSOLVES ALL FANS COMMITTEES

NKANA Football Club executive committee has with immediate effect dissolved all fans committees nationwide.

According to a statement made available to The Mast, the executive committee passed a unanimous resolution to dissolve all fans/supporters committees with an exception of the choir groups.

“The committees dissolved are the National Fans Committee, Nkana Supporters Trust, Nkana Supporters Bureaus and all district committees. The move is aimed at refocusing the club’s vision and strategy in view of the current challenges facing the club,” reads the statement issued by Nkana media.

The club has since warned other stakeholders from having any dealings with the dissolved committees.

“Nkana Football Club would like to warn the corporate world and members of the public at large that any dealings with an association or committee purporting to be affiliated with the club will be done at their own peril. In addition, the club would like to warn all individuals purporting to be representatives of the club or impersonating an official of the club of possible criminal prosecution. The club will issue further directions on the reconstitution of the fans/supporters committees in due course,” reads the statement.

“Nkana Football club would like to express its sincere gratitude to all loyal members of the club for their continued support in ensuring success and stability to the club.”