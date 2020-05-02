14 companies sue Times newspaper over spare parts supplied on credit

FOURTEEN Copperbelt based companies have sued the Times of Zambia Limited demanding a payment of over K950,000 for spare parts supplied on credit.

The companies include Nive General Dealers Limited, Kalidan General Dealers, Malafumba General Dealers, Teamwork General Dealers Limited, Godshel’s General Dealers Limited and Kabika General Trading.

Others are Shaveh General Merchants Limited, Geodia Engineering Services Limited, Tal Business Ventures Limited, Chifor Trading and General Dealers, HL Auto Repairs and Suppliers, Tashilmp Merchants, Simofu Enterprises and Ben Mofu General Dealers.

They are further claiming interest on the sum of K951,757 from the date the invoices were issued and legal costs.

In a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court, the 14 business firms state that they went into numerous agreements in which they agreed to supply spare parts to the newspaper company on credit.

However, Times of Zambia defaulted on the agreement thereby ending up owing the companies a total of K951,767.

“The defendant had issued purchase orders to the plaintiffs to supply the spare parts,” reads the statement.

The companies further contend that they supplied materials required by Times of Zambia and thereafter delivery and invoice notes were issued.

They stated after meeting with Times representatives over numerous occasions, the company did not dispute owing them the amount.

The 14 companies claim that the newspaper company in fact verbally agreed to settle the debt but has not done so.

The companies also want the court to issue an order for payment of the money owed and interest accrued.