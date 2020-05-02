Beyond the Obvious: Pope without pomp

FOR THE first time in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, the Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis, has celebrated the 2020 Easter Mass without the usual pomp that characterises the centuries old tradition that traces its roots from the second century AD. So sad that with the world locked down by coronavirus, everything has come to a standstill. A handful of cardinals and a skeletal choir was all that the Pope could give us as the Sinodemic virus scares all of us out of our wits. His Holiness’s excerpt message of, ‘…do not be afraid, do not yield to fear, -referring to the pandemic – echoed in the empty St. Peter’s Basilica, even across the world through television, but left little to hang our hopes on. We have been traumatised greatly.

For hundreds of years, all the previous Popes have hosted the Easter mass in April, with pomp and splendor to showcase one of the world’s oldest religious festival of all times. Here at the Basilica shrine, every year thousands of Catholic faithfuls come to seek the blessings of the pontiff, while million others watch from their homes to catch a glimpse of the annual festivities.

But evil has tested humanity this time around, leaving us with more unanswered questions than we could ever wish for.

But our hopes and the Pope’s pageantry will be back again.

Next door in England, the ceremonial head of the Church of England summoned her feeble energy to make a rare TV appearance to give hope to a world in tears. She; like the Pope, could afford to say, ‘COVID-19 will not overcome us…by keeping apart, we keep others safe.’ It looks like this pandemic has made us call for every arsenal we could ever master. The Pope did that, the Queen also. Everyone is praying that this pandemic goes away and leave us in peace.

Nobody, maybe only fiction writer Dean Koontz saw this happening. In his 1981 novel, The EYES of DARKNESS, Dean had this to say: ‘In around 2020, a sever pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely…’ end of quote. I’m praying that Dean’s fantasy will come to pass, that this pandemic will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, but in my prayer I add that it shall never come back. Help me say a loud ‘Amen!’

While the Pope spoke to an empty audience to give us hope, as did the Queen, I still feel for myself and millions others around the globe whose life has been disrupted by whoever has caused this pandemic. Not anyone of us ever thought the world could be held to ransom by a few wicked men and women, disrupting our lives at levels we have never seen before. Whether it’s the 5G communication towers or it’s the Illuminaties preparing to take over world and bring about the New World Order, or everything put together, at least they should be bold enough to tell us in plain English, or whatever language they may choose. We, the people of this wonderful world, the Queen, together with the Pope, are sick to our cores to be living in suspense for so long. Whatever we have done wrong, we don’t deserve this! The world has enough problems to contend with, COVID-19 shouldn’t be one of them.

From all corners of the globe messages of hope continue to resound, a clear sign that we are still around and resolved to confront this scourge. Noah and seven others survived a deluged world. Lot escaped to tell the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. And so, I say this, even as mankind has been so heavily traumatised by this pandemic, we shall triumph, and in the end the good will conquer the bad, and we shall laugh again!

