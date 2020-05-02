COVID-19 sensitisation messages mainly in Lusaka, Kasune laments

KEEMBE UPND member of parliament Princess Kasune is distressed that sensitisation messages on COVID-19 are just in Lusaka and other cities, while the rural population is basking in obliviousness of the pandemic.

She is, however, pleased that Keembe Constituency in particular and Chibombo district as a whole has not recorded any positive COVID-19 case, thus far, and that the record needs to be kept that way.

Meanwhile, Chibombo district medical director Dr Hendrix Yona notes that traditional leaders are an integral part in the fight against the coronavirus.

Kasune, in her continued hands-on approach during this COVID-19 period, was in Liteta area and at Chibombo boma on Thursday.

At chief Liteta’s old palace, Kasune met a number of village headmen and distributed face-masks, water buckets and soaps.

“Nebo ne MP wanu ndalibenga kwambayi ndete ma mask ayo yashika almost 1, 000 (as your member of parliament, I have offered to bring almost 1,000 facemasks). Alimwi ndalibenga kwambayi ma bucket akuyambililako twabika almost 100 (I have also offered to bring almost 100 water buckets, as a starting point),” Kasune told the gathering. “As people of Keembe and Chibombo district, in general, we don’t want to die out of COVID-19. That’s why you have seen a donation of about 1,000 masks, soaps and buckets.”

She later went to donate hygienic products to Chibombo police post, Chibombo market and a horde of pirate taxi drivers at the turn-off to the boma, on Great North Road.

Kasune requested the Ministry of Health to allocate to members of parliament some donated anti-COVID materials for onward distribution to various constituencies.

“We have heard that they (the Ministry of Health) have given some supplies to members of parliament. [But] I haven’t seen anything in Keembe Constituency. One of the key staff that the government has are members of parliament,” Kasune said. “So, why not give them some of the resources to go and distribute in their constituencies? It will take each one of us to fight this coronavirus. This is critical, especially that in rural areas people don’t know what is going on. I’m at pains that people are saying ‘anu corona nchiinshi (what is coronavirus)?’ It tells you that the [sensitisation] message is in Lusaka and other cities. Our people in rural areas are being left out, yet over 60 per cent of the Zambian population is in rural areas.”

She lamented that: “we continue to neglect the rural population and my heart bleeds.”

“It is for that reason that I stood in a rural Keembe Constituency and left everything that I knew overseas. I came to be a representative for my people. So, I’m calling upon the Minister of Health who is in charge of the [COVID-19] donations which have come…” she said.

“Call on members of parliament to collect some donations and take to their constituents. COVID-19 knows no party or tribal lines. Can we fight this coronavirus together!”

Kasune underscored that it was troubling to note that there were no anti-COVID materials from the relevant ministry, which went to Keembe.

“But out of my own doing and asking friends here and there, we came with these buckets as well as some of the soaps and a few sanitisers. What is also critical is that an organisation called Sew Powerful was able to donate some masks to us – we have over 1,000 re-usable masks that are going to be distributed,” Kasune explained, further hoping to extend her COVID-19 sensitisation activities in chief Chitanda’s area.

“If these headmen and headwomen know the importance of masking up, our people can even begin using chitenges and tailor them.

She further pointed out that she was thankful that Chibombo district had not recorded any positive COVID-19 case, so far.

“We want to keep it as such! We are geographically located in a central area and we are a transit area – that is a blessing but there is also a challenge that comes with that,” said Kasune.

“That’s why for me as the member of parliament, I’m trying to sensitise my people as much as possible.”

At the event at Liteta old palace, Dr Yona said: “Chibombo is along the road; people are coming from Lusaka, dropping at William, Landless Corner, Liteta, Chibombo and John [Chinena].”

“This means we are at a very high risk. That’s why we need to put our hands together to fight COVID-19. So, in Chibombo we have not recorded any case of COVID-19 – that is comforting,” Dr Yona told the headmen.

“So, we need to continue fighting the COVID-19 so that Chibombo does not record any case. I’m very happy that we have our gatekeepers, the village headmen and women represented here. These are the people we need to make change in our villages. I’m happy to see that every headman is wearing a facemask and this is what should happen even in the villages where we are coming from.”

He encouraged the traditional leaders to go and explain, to their subjects, the importance of wearing face-masks at all times, during this period.

“When you headmen talk to our people they will definitely listen. Let us go and protect ourselves against COVID-19. I’ll be very happy if this pandemic passes, with Chibombo not recording any case,” said Dr Yona, with also an emphasis against people in villages having gatherings at funerals.