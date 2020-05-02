FAZ has no problems with its members

DEAR readers, let me start by apologising that I am unable to share the application letter I promised you last week.

This is due to the two developments of the week that I think needed urgent attention: (i) the minister/lawyers press conference, and (ii) the foreign players’ quota system promised by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

On Wednesday afternoon, sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga held a press conference at which lawyers Lewis Mosho and Gilbert Phiri, a lawyer representing Kalusha Bwalya and two others were present.

Gilbert Phiri is the lawyer that threatened to have FIFA official, Veron Masengo-Omba, arrested if he travels to Zambia for a meeting.

“…today we had a meeting with Mr Gilbert Phiri, the lawyer for Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka, our meeting is restricted to the article which was carried on the 22nd of April, 2020 where Mr Gilbert Phiri was quoted saying that Mr Veron might face contempt charges put upon the offenders who disobeyed the ruling which was passed in the Ndola High Court…number two, is to clear FIFA of the wrangles which are between the members of the Association as well as the FAZ executive. It has been agreed upon that Mr Veron who has been picked to handle the wrangles in FAZ won’t face any sanctions and in the spirit of reconciliation because as government, we are interested in all parties reconciling and finding a win-win situation for the interest of all parties…football is a uniting factor which unites all of us,” Mulenga told the nation.

There is no time to bore you dear readers with any details about this matter because there is nothing you haven’t heard or seen about this since Mulenga was appointed minister.

However, my interest is in this line in Mulenga’s speech; “is to clear FIFA of the wrangles which are between the members of the Association as well as the FAZ executive.”

Which members of FAZ is the minister referring to, who have problems with the FAZ executive?

The last time I checked, no member of FAZ, who attended the FAZ Extraordinary Council Meeting on February 1, objected or had any opposition to the electoral process and the adoption of the judicial bodies.

All proposals were passed unanimously in a very orderly manner, devoid of confusion.

Damiano Mutale, who took FAZ to court to halt the electoral process is still a banned official while Patson Lusaka, the records just show him as a Lusaka resident, he is not a member of FAZ. So, which members is the minister referring to here?

It’s like me waking up where I live and deciding to take the PF to court because Guy Scot has been disqualified from standing by the constitution for some reason. Do I qualify to be called a member of the PF?

For me and many others, Kalusha qualifies to be called a member of FAZ, that’s why it was logical for him to take his electoral disputes to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the preliminary ruling of the CAS in his matter is in public domain – he doesn’t qualify to be on the ballot.

According to CAS, the FAZ electoral committee didn’t err in disqualifying him.

These rules are uniform, the same CAS stopped former French great and UEFA’s former boss, Michel Platin, who even went as far as the European Court of human rights; there too, he failed.

Agreed, Kalusha has done a lot for mother Zambia but the rules that govern football in the current dispensation do not allow him to stand [we all know the background to this].

Take for example, Andrew Kamanga, in his failed bid to become CAF executive committee member had to answer a similar questionnaire like all other candidates.

These integrity tests are not the making of FAZ, it’s the new normal, they what is obtaining in all FAs that fall under CAF and FIFA.

This means that before your nomination as a candidate is validated by an electoral body in FIFA, CAF or a local FA, you have to answer that questionnaire.

So, if Kalusha, who was a participant in the election, has had his appeal rejected by an independent CAS, who will Lusaka be reconciling with?

We can’t talk about the merits and demerits of the court case because the matter is still active in court for now but suffice to say, FIFA does not recognise ordinary courts or other jurisdictions to decide football matters.

And FIFA’s stance on this score is what led to the lawyer threatening to arrest Masengo-Omba for contempt.

But somebody asked me; who will be reconciling in this minister’s meeting? And reconciling on what? Will the FAZ constitution be suspended or re-written or reversed to give leeway to Lusaka or will FIFA accept to bend its own rules for the sake of these people in Zambia?

The FAZ must take a stance in defence of its constitution and organs, you can’t destroy the future because of a selfish need today.

Inform FIFA that you will never change rules because that’s what I would do if I were in your shoes at this moment.

See you at my swearing-in