FQM spends K7.4m on COVID-19 fight

FIRST Quantum Minerals has spent over K7.4 million to complement the government’s multi-sectoral approach to fighting COVID-19 in communities surrounding its mining operations in the Kalumbila and Solwezi districts of North-Western Province.

According to a statement, the mining firm has put in place contingency plans to deal with the virus by further strengthening clinical healthcare facilities and stepping up prevention awareness in the province.

“The funding has been targeted towards activities such as building of an Intensive Care Unit and an isolation facility in the Solwezi nurses home, repairing of the water distribution networks at Solwezi General Hospital, repair of the Solwezi District Office ambulance for disease surveillance, as well as the purchase of medical equipment and personal protective equipment,” FQM Zambia country manager General Kingsley Chinkuli said.

He further said that beyond the drive to keep employees and their families healthy, First Quantum’s main focus has been on raising awareness among management, its employees and host communities on COVID-19 and how its spread can be prevented.

“Other measures we have taken in preventing the further spread of the COVID-19 include sensitisation and education for our employees at the entrance gates of our mines, while ensuring that they undergo daily temperature checks; health screening for malaria, cardiovascular diseases and HIV is available at the entrances to avoid risk of the virus comorbidity,” Gen Chinkuli said. “We have also produced multi-lingual information materials, which are being distributed to communities surrounding the mines. We have installed hand-washing facilities in work places and communities, and employees are given refillable hand sanitising products. And with regards to social distancing, employees who travel are required to undergo 14 days’ quarantine before returning to the workplace, while ensuring that capacity on employee buses has been reduced to 50-60 percent, with buses sterilised daily.”

Gen Chinkuli said the company has contracted women from the surrounding communities to make thousands of Ministry of Health-approved facemasks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is only when we work together that we can protect the nation from COVID-19,” he said.

First Quantum is using the World Health Organization and Ministry of Health standard information for dissemination at its Kansanshi and Kalumbila mines and their host communities, with the company adopting new information as the virus and evidence evolves.

“FQM has spent more than US $100 million on its sustainability and community development programmes by aligning the Kansanshi and Trident foundations’ programmes to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” reads the statement. “The overall objective of the mining firm’s socio-economic development programmes is to improve the quality of life for its employees, their families and their immediate communities.”