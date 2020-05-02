MATETE A LIAR – MPONDELA

WHILE attention is at the Football Association of Zambia over the current wrangles that have engulfed the number one sport in the country, there is a long-standing rift in another sport, which the public have ignored.

There have been persistent salvos thrown at each between long serving Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela and the first Zambian track and field world champion Samuel Matete.

Matete, the 1991 world champion, has been one of the critics of Mpondela who has been at the helm of ZA since 1998.

Matete has often described Mpondela as a dictator but the ZA boss has labeled the former as a blue-eyed liar with selfish interests.

“I am tired of the small thinking because when Matete speaks you think he has spoken the truth. Matete is a liar, he is the greatest liar. He is a big liar. He speaks calmly but his mouth is full of lies. And I think it is disgusting for me to have a man at that level telling a lie all that time. In ZA there is democracy. Where democracy?’’ he asked. “Democracy starts by you being a member in a political party, in any group; you have to be a member. And he speaks about me as ….and for him what I have discovered is hatred because I have done everything to bring him on board so that he can participate; even just to tell you the truth, he is no longer a member of any club that can participate. And why? Because of selfish interests.”

Mpondela insisted that there was democracy in ZA.

He challenged Matete to tell the nation which club he belonged to.

“He belonged to Chambeshi and this is where you should see my level of democracy. I am not a small man. I am managing economical activities of the country. I cannot stick to ZA and stop people from participating in elections,” Mpondela said. “He continues to embrace me but he never succeeds because inside that is not the story. The story is that he is full of lies. He went to court, was he not discovered that he was not a member? Do you remember? The court ruled that he was not a member. He is the greatest liar I have ever

met. The man can’t keep his words, we sat together and agreed that he is going to be a member and he was going to be technical. It’s what is in writing and we took audio. His aim is to embarrass me and that’s all.”

He charged that Matete’s quest for power had failed him to take over ZA.

“There in the Copperbelt where he lives did I go there to stop him from being elected? It’s him, himself who stopped himself from being elected. His quest for power which is not worth, for it makes him blind of the process that makes one to be elected…For you to be elected, first of all, you have to become a member of a club and be in good stance,” said Mpondela. “But he continues to hammer ZA and what kind of member is that? And he continues to hammer me but he has failed to destroy me because I’m not ZA, I’m just a member. There are other people who are ready to take over ZA, who are in the succession plan and he is not part of the succession plan. There are other people who are in the succession plan. Matete is not one of those in the succession plan.”

But Matete maintained that Mpondela

does not allow democracy in the association, as anyone who wants to challenge him is banned

together with the club that endorses such a person.

“Mr Mpondela, which we all know, he has been saying that he will stay in office as long as he wants. And he has been trying to make examples to people like Sep Blatter and some of the previous sports administrators who have stayed for so many years to back up his claim which is unfounded,” he said. “What Mr Mpondela has been doing has been sidelining potential contenders who want to stand and make a change. Two years ago, we went to court, not to get out Mpondela, no. But we went to seek our constitutional right, to be able to stand for positions that were available in ZA during the AGM. But Mr Mpondela keeps on coming up with tactics to deter those who want to stand and this needs to be stopped because there is no democracy in ZA.”

Matete charged that Mpondela only dictated whatever he wanted.

He maintained that he would stand for ZA presidency and nothing would stop him.

“I have declared interest in standing and will stand. Nothing will stop me from doing so because, look, there is no way from 1998 someone just stands alone where he goes unopposed,” said Matete.