PF turned Labour Day into mourning event – HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the fallout from COVID-19 will see more job losses.

In his Labour Day message, Hichilema paid tribute to hardworking frontline workers and first responders in the war against COVID-19.

“The fallout from COVID-19 will see more job losses as companies scale down their operations due to runaway inflation and a sluggish performance of the Kwacha. Let us also pay special tribute to our hardworking frontline workers and first responders in the war against COVID 19. We salute these great patriots for putting their lives on the line in service of fellow citizens,” said Hichilema. “As we commemorate Labour Day today [yesterday], let us remember the fundamental values of hard work as a prerequisite to economic advancement of our nation and improvement to livelihoods of workers at a personal level, and to that of the community at large. When workers’ earnings are commensurate with the value of their labour, their purchasing power is strengthened which in turn translates to healthy economic activity that moves the country forward.”

He noted that Labour Day should be more of a joyous event.

“Sadly, this is not the case for the Zambian worker today. That is why we believe that this year’s Labour Day should be more a day of national mourning than a joyous event showcasing proud and happy workers displaying their industrial value and workmanship, as worthwhile stewards of a healthy economy. Under this government such hopes died for the workers the day PF took up leadership of the nation,” Hichilema said.

“There were promises of one million jobs, more money in people’s pockets, lower taxes and costs of fuel. Yet the reality on the ground has been zero jobs created, in fact jobs have been lost. Among these include Post Newspapers, Prime TV, KCM and now Mopani is on the brink of closure. To crown it all, foreign contractors import their own labour including forklift drivers, all whose income is remitted back to their countries to further benefit economies abroad.”

Hichilema stated that the Zambian workforce is paying the heavy price of corrupt leaders.

“This is all because we did not make hay while the sun was shining and now the Zambian workforce is paying the heavy price while it is ever bright for the corrupt leaders who ran the ship aground. This is reckless and unacceptable. The UPND team has the competence and the political will to change course, and reverse this abysmal failure by the PF, from day one of being sworn into office,” said Hichilema. “Zambian workers should trust our intentions because we mean well for them. When we say workers, we talk of all workers, because to us truck, bus and taxi drivers, wheelbarrow pushers, marketeers, vendors, welders, hairdressers, barbers, farm labourers and many more, are as important to us as any other worker who is struggling to make ends meet, for their families and loved ones. True to the adage of ‘nothing much, nothing much’ to celebrate, we can only encourage our workers across the republic to use this Labour Day for a deep reflection and introspection over their welfare under the PF corrupt regime. They have bought untold misery to the communities of our land, they shouldn’t be trusted with another term after 2021.”