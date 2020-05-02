Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says political authority is temporal. He’s right.
And Kang’ombe is urging leaders not to be carried away by “any sense of entitlement”.
He says leaders must embrace suggestions and reflect on the criticism they get from the public.
Even the smallest dose of power can change a person. You’ve probably seen it. Someone gets a promotion or a bit of fame and then, suddenly, they’re a little less friendly to the people beneath them.
So here’s a question that may seem too simple: why?
If you ask a psychologist, he or she may tell you that the powerful are simply too busy. They don’t have the time to fully attend to their less powerful counterparts.
But if you ask a neuroscientist he might give you another explanation: power fundamentally changes how the brain operates.
It is said that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
We are pretty sure that most of us think of ourselves as good people who know right from wrong. We know what we believe in. So why is it that people start to go bad? Or rather, why is it that they start to abuse the power that they’ve been given?
Why is it that we behave that way?
We all think that we will be better than everyone else when we gain power. That we know what we’re doing, and of course, there’s no way we’ll behave poorly. Seriously, it is all too easy to happen as you gain power, and as you begin to lead people. Avoid temptation, and don’t let power get to your head. We’ve had to learn that every time we start to think that we are doing really well, we need to step back, and figure out what we are doing wrong. That’s because it’s likely, the more that we think we are doing everything right, the more that we are actually doing wrong. Whether it’s the temptation to get people to do stuff they shouldn’t do, or that will benefit us, we think that you have to think about how it is perceived. Power – it’s an amazing thing. It can go right to your head. The feeling is awesome, like a drug.
Watch it. Don’t let power get to your head.
Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says political authority is temporal. He’s right.
And Kang’ombe is urging leaders not to be carried away by “any sense of entitlement”.
He says leaders must embrace suggestions and reflect on the criticism they get from the public.
Even the smallest dose of power can change a person. You’ve probably seen it. Someone gets a promotion or a bit of fame and then, suddenly, they’re a little less friendly to the people beneath them.
So here’s a question that may seem too simple: why?
If you ask a psychologist, he or she may tell you that the powerful are simply too busy. They don’t have the time to fully attend to their less powerful counterparts.
But if you ask a neuroscientist he might give you another explanation: power fundamentally changes how the brain operates.
It is said that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
We are pretty sure that most of us think of ourselves as good people who know right from wrong. We know what we believe in. So why is it that people start to go bad? Or rather, why is it that they start to abuse the power that they’ve been given?
Why is it that we behave that way?
We all think that we will be better than everyone else when we gain power. That we know what we’re doing, and of course, there’s no way we’ll behave poorly. Seriously, it is all too easy to happen as you gain power, and as you begin to lead people. Avoid temptation, and don’t let power get to your head. We’ve had to learn that every time we start to think that we are doing really well, we need to step back, and figure out what we are doing wrong. That’s because it’s likely, the more that we think we are doing everything right, the more that we are actually doing wrong. Whether it’s the temptation to get people to do stuff they shouldn’t do, or that will benefit us, we think that you have to think about how it is perceived. Power – it’s an amazing thing. It can go right to your head. The feeling is awesome, like a drug.
Watch it. Don’t let power get to your head.