Unemployment situation will get worst – Okutho

THE International Labour Organization says the impact of the COVID-19 has shown the inequality and vulnerability that exist between workers in the formal and informal sector.

George Okutho, ILO country director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, said the space for creating new job opportunities has been drastically reduced.

Okutho congratulated all workers and employers of Zambia on their day.

“As part of the UN family in Zambia, we wish to strongly associate ourselves with the theme that has been chosen in Zambia for this Labour Day, namely ‘Reducing Developmental Inequalities through Decent Work Creation’. This theme is even more important today, at the time when Zambia is experiencing human and socio-economic impact of the coronavirus,” he said.

Okutho said the unprecedented shock to exports and imports; disruptions to enterprise operations; tourism and hospitality industry; mining and manufacturing; wholesale and retail trades; and tragic loss of lives make COVID-19 the greatest crisis of the time.

Okutho said the labour and employment sector of Zambia had not been spared.

He said with the measures that have been rightly put in place to contain the spread of the pandemic, ILO had seen workplaces operating below normal capacities; others had closed altogether; and in some cases workers had been asked to take annual leave or forced leave.

“Therefore, the space for creating new job opportunities has been drastically reduced. This means that the unemployment situation will get worst,” he said.

He said this year’s International Labour Day, should give people an opportunity to deeply reflect on what they can collectively do in the immediate and short term to stimulate the economy and employment; protect workers in the workplace – including health care providers; supporting enterprises, jobs and incomes; and above all relying on social dialogue for solutions.

“We would like to thank and encourage the government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, as well as the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and Zambia Federation of Employer (ZFE), to continue with their constructive engagement, within the Tripartite Consultative Labour Council (TCLC); to consider further mitigating measures. We welcome the government’s determination to continue to act decisively to save millions of jobs and enterprises and ensure business continuity; prevent lay-offs and protect vulnerable workers,” Okutho said.

“The impact of COVID-19 has shown the inequality and vulnerability that exist between workers in the formal and informal sector – where majority (80 per cent) of Zambian workers are engaged. Workers in the informal sector are typically low-paid and unprotected from unemployment or sickness benefits. They live on daily income and any disruption to this source of income will have far-reaching repercussions on their livelihoods as well as for their families.”

Okutho said the positive role of social protection to mitigate the negative fallouts from shocks was well proven, and “this crisis has confirmed social protection’s vital role as a social buffer and economic stabilizer”.

“We encourage the tripartite partners and government to explore the feasibility extending social protection to this group of workers. Finally, we wish to recall that social dialogue is crucial for lasting solutions. Building confidence through trust and dialogue is essential to make policy measures effective. We know from experiences in earlier crises that social dialogue results in strong, consensus-driven policy responses and ensure they serve those who need them most,” said Okutho.

UN resident coordinator, Dr Coumba Mar Gadio, said; “the United Nations stands in solidarity with the government and people of Zambia in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. UN agencies, delivering as one, will continue to support various aspects of COVID-19 response in Zambia around 10 sectors outlined in the government COVID-19 multi-sectoral contingency and response plan.”