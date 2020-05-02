We must stamp out poor governance – TIZ

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has called on citizens to stamp out poor governance and illegal public resource wastage.

It called on IBA to immediately reinstate Prime TV’s broadcasting licence as a way of building on worker’s solidarity.

Reflecting on this year’s International Labour Day which fell yesterday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said it was time people stood up against maladministration and abuse of workers’ rights.

This year’s theme is: Rebuilding the national economy through decent work.

“Corruption impedes efficiency and has contributed to the increased poverty levels that Zambia is facing. It is not a victimless crime,” he said in a statement yesterday. “Therefore, in order to realise our dream of a Zambia that has unprecedented progress without leaving anyone behind, we must stamp out poor governance, illegal public resource wastage, maladministration and above all we must accept that corruption is a problem in Zambia that needs everyone on board to fight it. We therefore call upon all workers across all sectors to join in this noble fight as part of their contribution to rebuilding the national economy.”

Nyambe called for the strengthening of the health system.

“While we recognise government’s decision to put in place the health insurance scheme coupled with the construction of new hospitals in several locations, we feel that issues of access to basic health services especially in far-flung rural areas remain a concern, with health workers deployed in those locations working under challenging conditions,” Nyambe said. “Only by improving our health system in this respect will we make meaningful progress in rebuilding the national economy. We are aware that government is currently implementing a number of measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is our belief that there is still need for government to consider as priority the conditions of service for our labour force and the general wellbeing of the men and women who labour every day for the benefit of many in different respects.”

He called for mutual respect and tolerance of private media entities.

“We believe that a free media is an important prerequisite for rebuilding the national economy as it promotes accountability between the citizens and their government. In this vein, we reiterate our call for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to exhibit a goodwill gesture on the occasion of this important day today to immediately rescind its decision to cancel Prime TV’s broadcasting licence in order to avoid sending the workers at the station into destitution,” said Nyambe. “It is our hope that as we commemorate this day as country, we will continue to pull our efforts together as workers in different sectors to ensure that we protect not just our interests, but also public resources by continually promoting accountability and transparency in how they are managed.”