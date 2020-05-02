Women groups launch campaign to raise funds for small business

THE Women Aiding Women Campaign says it is hoping to raise K300,000 to be divided equally among six provinces for women to set up small business to sustain their livelihoods through village banking.

In a statement to launch the campaign, coordinator Nsama Musonda Kearns said the one off fundraising initiative had brought together women from various sectors across the country to raise funds to help women who are affected by floods and droughts in Southern, Eastern, North Western, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern provinces.

She said the campaign was being spearheaded by women-led NGOs namely Alliance for Nutrition and Reconstruction, Care for Nature Zambia, Save the Environment and People Agency, Shiwang’andu Development Trust and Zambia Alliance for Women.

She said over the past years, Zambia had been experiencing climate induced hazards which include drought and dry spells and seasonal flash floods which have destroyed a number of crops, livestock, houses and roads and bridges.

Kearns said the impact had been more devastating in rural areas where majority households depend on subsistence agriculture for food production and income generation, “but in this situation where floods and droughts have destroyed crops, thousands of households have been left vulnerable to hunger and poverty”.

“In times like these women undergo unbearable stress as they struggle to look for foods and means of survival which in some cases results to gender based violence and violation of their right to enjoy an adequate standard of living, which requires that at a minimum everyone has a right to food and nutrition, housing, clothing and proper health care within a dignified manner,” she said. “During this difficult and trying time when the country like the rest of the world is working hard to ensure that the coronavirus is brought under control, families that are affected by floods and drought are the most vulnerable as fighting this disease requires one to maintain a strong immune system through balanced diets and observing high hygiene measures but displacement and loss of crops makes it difficult for the affected families to have sufficient food and sanitation facilities.”

Kearns said elderly women, those with disabilities, girls and children faced different forms of challenges.

“In an effort to ease the burden of our fellow women, we are hoping to raise K300,000 to be divided equally among the six province for women to set up small business to sustain their livelihoods through village banking. We appreciate that this campaign is being conducted at a time when most families are faced with uncertainties and economic hardships which is why we are only asking for as little as K100 or whatever one can afford. When put together, all the donations will definitely go a long way in saving lives,” she said

“As Africans, our pride lies in our ability to stand by one another in all circumstances because that is what makes the Ubuntu in us, a tradition that we are so proud of. In our culture it is almost a taboo to sit back and watch a fellow human being suffer, that is not how we are raised. So the Women Aiding Women Campaign is not just presenting us Zambians with an opportunity to engage in humanitarian work, but it is contributing to our cultural preservation of solidarity and strengthening our family values without discrimination or segregation.”

Kearns invited everyone, young and old, male and female to join the noble cause and make that valuable donation.

“All the donations are being received in our MTN Account Number 22199. Remember those who help the poor lend to God and he will reward them richly. All works relating to the campaign is being conducted online through various social media platforms due to the coronavirus therefore we are kindly urging everyone to follow the presidential directives and medical advice. Stay at home and be safe,” said Kearns.