ZB gives LWSC bowser, $150,000 in support of COVID-19 fight

ZAMBIAN Breweries has provided a water bowser and $150,000 to Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) in support of the COVID-19 fight.

The support was part of a series of initiatives by the company to help fight the virus in partnership with Lusaka City Council (LCC), WWF and LWSC to help provide educational information on prevention and to supply clean safe water to communities experiencing water shortages during the pandemic.

“Zambian Breweries offers its support to the fight against COVID-19 by supporting LWSC to provide increased, safe and clean drinking water to the communities of Lusaka,” said Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele in a statement. “To this effect, we have already handed over a 30,000-litres water bowser and trailer to LWSC. Water is life, and its availability to the people in the community especially during this pandemic is very essential in winning the fight against COVID-19.”

Zambian Breweries also handed over a US$150,000 cheque to LWSC to support the construction of the George Compound Industrial Water Borehole project to help secure water for the communities in the future.

“For us to widely exercise the washing of hands as one of the key prevention, it’s important that water is made available all the time to the communities,” said Sekele.

“We commend government and all stakeholders for coming together to help fight COVID-19.”

Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa officially launched the Zambian Breweries initiative on enhancing communication and awareness on the preventive measures of COVID-19 last week.

Several billboards have been installed around Lusaka at places like the Kamwala Flyover and the South End Roundabout.

The company recently contributed cleaning materials, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth about K60,000 to LCC to help in the clean-up of Munyaule Market.