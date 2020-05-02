ZRA COVID-19 relief measures not rewarding compliant taxpayers’ – Sean

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo says the COVID-19 tax relief measures that have been implemented by the Zambia Revenue Authority as instructed by the Minister of Finance last week is essentially rewarding non-compliant taxpayers while at the same time offering no reward to compliant taxpayers.

The measures consist of waivers on penalties and interest upon meeting certain conditions.

Tembo however said his party is of the firm belief that the purpose and primary objective of a tax authority such as ZRA is to maximise tax collection by encouraging compliance among taxpayers.

He said any kind of promotion which the ZRA runs must be designed to encourage tax compliance by rewarding compliant taxpayers and punishing non-compliant taxpayers.

“However, in this particular instance, the Zambia Revenue Authority is doing the exact opposite by rewarding non-compliant taxpayers through waivers of penalties and interest while offering no reward whatsoever to those taxpayers that have been faithfully compliant over the years,” Tembo said.

He said he would have been happy if ZRA had designed a package to reward compliant taxpayers as part of its COVID-19 relief package.

“This is important because for as long as ZRA only rewards bad behaviour, the compliant taxpayers are likely to feel neglected and unappreciated, which has the potential to undermine future tax collections by the Authority.”

Tembo appealed to both the Zambia Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance to apply adequate thought in formulating economic intervention policies, so that such policies do not undermine the future performance of key institutions.

“It is also our submission that sound government policies can only be formulated through adequate consultation and input of key stakeholders, and not by a few elites, to the exclusion of the governed,” said Tembo.