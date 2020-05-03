Commemorating Media Day in murky times

Although murky, as the world battles the coronavirus and journalists are part of the frontline staff, we observe our day from our restricted newsrooms and online spaces.
Under any crisis, the media becomes the most effective weapon to inform or persuade citizens on what needs to be done to correct or overcome the problem.
Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, says, “As the [COVID-19] pandemic spreads, it has also given rise to a second pandemic of misinformation, from harmful health advice to wild conspiracy theories. The press provides the antidote: verified, scientific, fact-based news and analysis.”
World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.
May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics. It is an opportunity to: celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence; and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Here in Zambia, as we observe our day, there’s heavy sense of melancholy! Will Prime TV come back to the airwaves? Are media freedoms ever going to be actualised in our country? Has the role of the press as the fourth estate become just a cliché? Will politically motivated violence against journalists come to an end or get punished?
Why are we asking these questions?
Recently, the Media Liaison Committee wrote Edgar Lungu seeking to meet him over his government’s closure of Prime Television. “We are more so scared for the future of the media industry, especially as we approach the 2021 general elections. The closure of Prime TV, if allowed, will become the second media house to The Post newspaper, to be closed during your tenure as Republican President and leader of the Patriotic Front,” stated the MLC.
The MLC’s observations are not only true but serious. This is the stark reality – the unblemished truth. Under Edgar’s rule, the fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack. The assault on independent media is so alarming that if not checked and stopped immediately, that template will be applied to any civic, political body with a dissenting voice.
Edgar’s administration has abused the law with impunity against any dissenting voices. He has colluded with established governance institutions such the police, judiciary and parliament to crush all his perceived political enemies, including the media. Edgar closed The Post newspaper less than three months before the general elections in 2016. And while our colleagues at The Post sounded a warning to all of us that the closure was politically motivated, many citizens did not believe them.
Today, about one and half years left before the 2021 general election, Edgar’s government has again closed Prime TV. Why? There is only one reason. It’s about control and winning next year’s elections. The Post that time provided a platform to the voiceless, the same way Prime TV was doing.
Whereas PF surrogate media outlets only featured people who supported the infamous Bill 10, Prime TV gave a platform to those who opposed that bill. And we all know that this is one of the key factors that contributed to the closure of Prime TV. It is a scheme that Edgar and his cronies hatch every time we approach elections. The idea is to close out all dissenting voices; it’s about feeding voters with PF propaganda and ultimately secure electoral victory.
According to Freedom House’s Freedom in the World data, media freedom has been deteriorating around the world over the past decade, with new forms of repression taking hold in open societies and authoritarian states alike. In its World Freedom scoresheet, with rank Four (4 = best) and Zero (0 = worst), Zambia’s rank of 1 is just a score above worst! This is cause for alarm.
Freedom House observes that, just like here in Zambia, elected leaders in many democracies, who should be press freedom’s staunchest defenders, have made explicit attempts to silence critical media voices and strengthen outlets that serve up favourable coverage. Unfortunately, the erosion of press freedom is both a symptom of and a contributor to the breakdown of other democratic institutions and principles, a fact that makes it especially alarming. If democratic powers cease to support media independence at home and impose no consequences for its restriction abroad, the free press corps could be in danger of virtual extinction, warns Freedom House.
And Edgar seems to be an avid follower of leaders/countries where press freedom is really under attack – nations that feature increasing de facto government control of the press, building “a parallel reality where the government messages and disinformation reinforce each other.”
As argued by Dr Fred M’membe, Press Freedom Hero of the United Nations affiliated International Press Institute and now Socialist Party president: “Over the last 6 years, media freedom in Zambia has been eroded. This government has had great success in snuffing out critical journalism…this breakdown of media freedom in our country is closely related to the broader decline of democracy. Although the media is not always the first institution to be attacked when a country’s leadership takes an antidemocratic turn, repression of free media is a strong indication that other political rights and civil liberties are in grave danger.”
We wish to remind Edgar that whatever he is doing to the media today will reflect on his governance record when he leaves office. The same critical media he is crippling today is what he will certainly need when he leaves office. It is often said that politicians are the worst students of history. This is true because our politicians don’t seem to learn anything from our political history.
Frederick Chiluba firmly controlled the public media, but when he left office, they turned against him. The same happened to Rupiah Banda. And it is clear that PF has picked on all the weaknesses exhibited by their predecessors, the MMD. In fact, PF has tripled those weaknesses, including hostility towards independent media. Would Michael Sata have ushered the PF into power without the support of the independent media? The answer is a big NO. Is Edgar burning those bridges now? Yes, he is! Well, we have reminded them enough, the rest is up to the public to add.
Although murky, as the world battles the coronavirus and journalists are part of the frontline staff, we observe our day from our restricted newsrooms and online spaces.
Under any crisis, the media becomes the most effective weapon to inform or persuade citizens on what needs to be done to correct or overcome the problem.
Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, says, “As the [COVID-19] pandemic spreads, it has also given rise to a second pandemic of misinformation, from harmful health advice to wild conspiracy theories. The press provides the antidote: verified, scientific, fact-based news and analysis.”
World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.
May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics. It is an opportunity to: celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence; and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Here in Zambia, as we observe our day, there’s heavy sense of melancholy! Will Prime TV come back to the airwaves? Are media freedoms ever going to be actualised in our country? Has the role of the press as the fourth estate become just a cliché? Will politically motivated violence against journalists come to an end or get punished?
Why are we asking these questions?
Recently, the Media Liaison Committee wrote Edgar Lungu seeking to meet him over his government’s closure of Prime Television. “We are more so scared for the future of the media industry, especially as we approach the 2021 general elections. The closure of Prime TV, if allowed, will become the second media house to The Post newspaper, to be closed during your tenure as Republican President and leader of the Patriotic Front,” stated the MLC.
The MLC’s observations are not only true but serious. This is the stark reality – the unblemished truth. Under Edgar’s rule, the fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack. The assault on independent media is so alarming that if not checked and stopped immediately, that template will be applied to any civic, political body with a dissenting voice.
Edgar’s administration has abused the law with impunity against any dissenting voices. He has colluded with established governance institutions such the police, judiciary and parliament to crush all his perceived political enemies, including the media. Edgar closed The Post newspaper less than three months before the general elections in 2016. And while our colleagues at The Post sounded a warning to all of us that the closure was politically motivated, many citizens did not believe them.
Today, about one and half years left before the 2021 general election, Edgar’s government has again closed Prime TV. Why? There is only one reason. It’s about control and winning next year’s elections. The Post that time provided a platform to the voiceless, the same way Prime TV was doing.
Whereas PF surrogate media outlets only featured people who supported the infamous Bill 10, Prime TV gave a platform to those who opposed that bill. And we all know that this is one of the key factors that contributed to the closure of Prime TV. It is a scheme that Edgar and his cronies hatch every time we approach elections. The idea is to close out all dissenting voices; it’s about feeding voters with PF propaganda and ultimately secure electoral victory.
According to Freedom House’s Freedom in the World data, media freedom has been deteriorating around the world over the past decade, with new forms of repression taking hold in open societies and authoritarian states alike. In its World Freedom scoresheet, with rank Four (4 = best) and Zero (0 = worst), Zambia’s rank of 1 is just a score above worst! This is cause for alarm.
Freedom House observes that, just like here in Zambia, elected leaders in many democracies, who should be press freedom’s staunchest defenders, have made explicit attempts to silence critical media voices and strengthen outlets that serve up favourable coverage. Unfortunately, the erosion of press freedom is both a symptom of and a contributor to the breakdown of other democratic institutions and principles, a fact that makes it especially alarming. If democratic powers cease to support media independence at home and impose no consequences for its restriction abroad, the free press corps could be in danger of virtual extinction, warns Freedom House.
And Edgar seems to be an avid follower of leaders/countries where press freedom is really under attack – nations that feature increasing de facto government control of the press, building “a parallel reality where the government messages and disinformation reinforce each other.”
As argued by Dr Fred M’membe, Press Freedom Hero of the United Nations affiliated International Press Institute and now Socialist Party president: “Over the last 6 years, media freedom in Zambia has been eroded. This government has had great success in snuffing out critical journalism…this breakdown of media freedom in our country is closely related to the broader decline of democracy. Although the media is not always the first institution to be attacked when a country’s leadership takes an antidemocratic turn, repression of free media is a strong indication that other political rights and civil liberties are in grave danger.”
We wish to remind Edgar that whatever he is doing to the media today will reflect on his governance record when he leaves office. The same critical media he is crippling today is what he will certainly need when he leaves office. It is often said that politicians are the worst students of history. This is true because our politicians don’t seem to learn anything from our political history.
Frederick Chiluba firmly controlled the public media, but when he left office, they turned against him. The same happened to Rupiah Banda. And it is clear that PF has picked on all the weaknesses exhibited by their predecessors, the MMD. In fact, PF has tripled those weaknesses, including hostility towards independent media. Would Michael Sata have ushered the PF into power without the support of the independent media? The answer is a big NO. Is Edgar burning those bridges now? Yes, he is! Well, we have reminded them enough, the rest is up to the public to add.